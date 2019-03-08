Search

Car catches fire after crash with moped

PUBLISHED: 13:06 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 19 September 2019

Police attended a crash in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police attended a crash in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A car caught fire after a crash with a moped.

It happened on the North Walsham Road in Old Catton, on the edge of Norwich, at around 10.15am on Thursday, September 19.

The crash involved a car and a moped, according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

They added that the car caught fire after the crash, at the junction with Barkers Lane.

Firefighters from Sprowston were called to put out the blaze.

They left the scene just after 10.30am.

It is understood that no-one was injured, according to the police spokesman.

