Car boot fair and stock car racing to hit popular raceway

Racing at Swaffham Raceway. Picture: Ian Burt

The car boot fair is set to return to Swaffham Raceway this Saturday and will also include stock car racing for visitors to both watch and take part in.

A strong motoring theme will be on show throughout the day with stock car racing displays, the London BMW Drift team and oval racing displays.

Visitors will even be able to get on the track themselves, with adults being able to drive race cars and children being given passenger rides in the new Street Stox racers.

There will be a free shuttle bus to run any visitors from the raceway into Swaffham town centre where the regular Saturday market will be running.

David Markson, car boot fair organiser, Swaffham Raceway said: “We’re delighted to reopen the car boot fair at Swaffham Arena after a few years’ absence and we’re thrilled that we’re able to combine in with some exciting motoring entertainment.

“We hope that these activities will attract ‘booters’ and car enthusiasts from across the area and provide a real boost to Swaffham.”

The sale opens at 7am for sellers and 8am for buyers and launches with three sales on December 1, December 8 and December 15.