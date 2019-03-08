Your chance to enjoy images that sum up the county for Norfolk Day

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:56 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 23 July 2019

Capture Norfolk Exhibition 2019 Under 18's WINNER Declan Williams Photo: Brittany Woodman

Archant

From a bird's eye view of Norfolk to an atmospheric shot of the county's coastline, a selection of the best and most eye catching photographs of Norfolk have gone on display in a special exhibition.

Capture Norfolk Exhibition 2019 All finalists Photo: Brittany WoodmanCapture Norfolk Exhibition 2019 All finalists Photo: Brittany Woodman

To help celebrate Norfolk Day, this newspaper challenged the county's photographers to capture the beauty of Norfolk in just  one shot and they did not disappoint.

From images of the Norfolk Broads to frosty mornings and quirky wildlife, more than 300 keen photographers of various ages and from locations across the county answered our call on he photo sharing website iWitness24.com for eye-catching images of Norfolk.

And now, after whittling down the hundreds of entries to a final 25 images, the chosen photographs have gone on display in a special Capture Norfolk exhibition in Castle Mall, Norwich, and the overall winners announced.

You may also want to watch:

Holding a private view at the shopping centre on Friday, the winners in the over 18s and under 18's categories were announced as Jamieson Paling, for his beautiful drone shot of Swanton Morley Fishing Lakes and Declan Williams who won the under 18's with a stunning photograph taken in Chedgrave.

Sarah Ravencroft, a visual curator for this newspaper and one of the competition judges said they had been blown away by the number and variety of entries, she said: "The standard of entries people submitted to the competition made judging really difficult.

"We had everything from photos of wildlife to well-known Norfolk landmarks as well as people using lots of different techniques to take their images, whittling down the entries to the final exhibition selection wasn't easy."

Miss Ravencroft said the private view had been a great opportunity for the photographers to meet one another and discuss their work, adding: "The private viewing was a lovely opportunity to meet many of our regular iWitness24 photographers as well as some newer members.

Capture Norfolk Exhibition 2019 Part of Norfolk Day celebrations Photo: Brittany WoodmanCapture Norfolk Exhibition 2019 Part of Norfolk Day celebrations Photo: Brittany Woodman

"There was a good turn out and a fantastic atmosphere with everyone discussing their photography and appreciating each other's entries."

The Capture Norfolk exhibition, located on the second floor of Castle Mall, opposite BB's cafe, is open until August 25.

