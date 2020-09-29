Barbers museum reopens - with a 3D walk-through

A barbers museum in Norfolk has reopened to visitors with an added 3D walk after its extended coronavirus closure.

Captain Fawcett’s ‘Marvellous Barbershop Museum’ in King’s Lynn is once again open to the public and people can now ‘visit’ virtually.

The museum, which is based at the company’s Gentleman’s Emporium on Friesian Way, opened in March 2019 and displays a “tonsorial treasure trove” which celebrates centuries of craftsmanship by displaying an extensive archive of barber shop memorabilia and antique pieces dating back to the 17th century.

A spokesperson said: “There is something here for everyone, from modern barbers to students of industrial design, historians, writers, researchers and filmmakers alike along with aficionados of both wit and style.”

Covid restrictions are in place and people are now able to ‘walk’ through the captain’s HQ and museum virtually thanks to 3D mapping technology - created with the help of True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Visitors are advised to book in advance by contacting info@captainfawcett.com or 01553 833001.