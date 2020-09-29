Search

Advanced search

Barbers museum reopens - with a 3D walk-through

PUBLISHED: 05:53 30 September 2020

Captain Fawcett has reopened its 'Marvellous Barbershop Museum' in King's Lynn after its extended closure as a result of the coronavirus.Picture: Captain Fawcett

Captain Fawcett has reopened its 'Marvellous Barbershop Museum' in King's Lynn after its extended closure as a result of the coronavirus.Picture: Captain Fawcett

Archant

A barbers museum in Norfolk has reopened to visitors with an added 3D walk after its extended coronavirus closure.

Captain Fawcett has reopened its 'Marvellous Barbershop Museum' in King's Lynn after its extended closure as a result of the coronavirus.Picture: Captain FawcettCaptain Fawcett has reopened its 'Marvellous Barbershop Museum' in King's Lynn after its extended closure as a result of the coronavirus.Picture: Captain Fawcett

Captain Fawcett’s ‘Marvellous Barbershop Museum’ in King’s Lynn is once again open to the public and people can now ‘visit’ virtually.

The museum, which is based at the company’s Gentleman’s Emporium on Friesian Way, opened in March 2019 and displays a “tonsorial treasure trove” which celebrates centuries of craftsmanship by displaying an extensive archive of barber shop memorabilia and antique pieces dating back to the 17th century.

A spokesperson said: “There is something here for everyone, from modern barbers to students of industrial design, historians, writers, researchers and filmmakers alike along with aficionados of both wit and style.”

You may also want to watch:

Covid restrictions are in place and people are now able to ‘walk’ through the captain’s HQ and museum virtually thanks to 3D mapping technology - created with the help of True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Visitors are advised to book in advance by contacting info@captainfawcett.com or 01553 833001.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neglect led to girl, five, being badly burned and boy, two, being malnourished

Two serious case reviews have shown how children were neglected. Picture posed by model. Pic: Getty Images/Stockphoto.

Latest Covid-19 rates for where you live in Norfolk and Waveney

Health officials have advised anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to help prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forty independent school pupils isolating after coronavirus case confirmed

Langley School, in Loddon, has had its first positive coronavirus case. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

7 local coffee roasters to try for International Coffee Day

Norfolk Coffee Company owner Steve Perrett. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We have already seen a downturn in trade’: Pub owners “anxious” about future despite revamp

Terry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily Thomson