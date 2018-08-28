Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A look inside a global male grooming business being run from a warehouse in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 19:21 08 February 2019

Richard Finney, the man behind the Captain Fawcett brand at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Richard Finney, the man behind the Captain Fawcett brand at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

From Salvador Dali to David Beckham, facial hair has always had a key role in men’s fashion.

And now an obsession for facial fur has led to a global male grooming company being run from an industrial warehouse in King’s Lynn.

Walking in to the Captain Fawcett warehouse on the Hardwick Industrial Estate it’s as if you have been transported back to the late 1800s as barber shop memorabilia adorn the walls, cabinets, and floors.

Inside the Captain Fawcett Emporium at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYInside the Captain Fawcett Emporium at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Business creator Richard Finney said: “I think people who collect a particular thing such as stamps, motorbikes, Cindy Dolls, tend to be slightly obsessive and I have an obsession for male grooming, and ‘man-tiques’ - trains, planes, cars that sort of thing.”

Mr Finney worked in the sound department of many well-known movies and television shows, and would make his own moustache wax in his kitchen by fabricating a bain-marie from a baked bean tin and a pair of pliers, but it wasn’t until a visit to the Terry Pratchett museum that the idea for a business became a necessity.

One of the Captain Fawcett products, beard balm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the Captain Fawcett products, beard balm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Someone approached me to make some wax for him,” he said, “I made 100 jars, and he only wanted six, so the business came about because, what was I going to do with the other 94?”

Mr Finney was offered some advertising space in a Scottish Estate’s magazine, and struggling with the artwork, two friends offered to help.

Richard Finney's co-written book Quintessential Grooming Guide for the Modern Gentleman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRichard Finney's co-written book Quintessential Grooming Guide for the Modern Gentleman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Finney said: “Iain [Crockart] offered to help and said this idea of mine really had legs, did I want to take it further, and we did.

“Iain’s wife Lou is an aromatherapist and suggested a beard oil, and that’s how it has grown, it’s been a very organic and steady growth over the last 10 years.”

In 2015, the Captain Fawcett team were approached to write a book, and after 20 months of hard work, The Quintessential Grooming Guide for the Modern Gentleman was released and is now published in seven languages.

With a museum opening in March and more products on the horizon, Captain Fawcett is excited about what the future holds and continuing to spread their very British message.

Mr Finney said: “– Captain Fawcett is a homage really to the explorers of yesteryear, homage to the great British spirit of being faintly ridiculous and keeping a stiff upper lip regardless.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

Fraudsters admit duping buyers into buying puppies bred at cruel farms

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

History teacher turned cocaine dealer admits breaching bail after evading justice for three months

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists