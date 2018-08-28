A look inside a global male grooming business being run from a warehouse in Norfolk

Richard Finney, the man behind the Captain Fawcett brand at King's Lynn.

From Salvador Dali to David Beckham, facial hair has always had a key role in men’s fashion.

And now an obsession for facial fur has led to a global male grooming company being run from an industrial warehouse in King’s Lynn.

Walking in to the Captain Fawcett warehouse on the Hardwick Industrial Estate it’s as if you have been transported back to the late 1800s as barber shop memorabilia adorn the walls, cabinets, and floors.

Inside the Captain Fawcett Emporium at King's Lynn.

Business creator Richard Finney said: “I think people who collect a particular thing such as stamps, motorbikes, Cindy Dolls, tend to be slightly obsessive and I have an obsession for male grooming, and ‘man-tiques’ - trains, planes, cars that sort of thing.”

Mr Finney worked in the sound department of many well-known movies and television shows, and would make his own moustache wax in his kitchen by fabricating a bain-marie from a baked bean tin and a pair of pliers, but it wasn’t until a visit to the Terry Pratchett museum that the idea for a business became a necessity.

One of the Captain Fawcett products, beard balm.

“Someone approached me to make some wax for him,” he said, “I made 100 jars, and he only wanted six, so the business came about because, what was I going to do with the other 94?”

Mr Finney was offered some advertising space in a Scottish Estate’s magazine, and struggling with the artwork, two friends offered to help.

Richard Finney's co-written book Quintessential Grooming Guide for the Modern Gentleman.

Mr Finney said: “Iain [Crockart] offered to help and said this idea of mine really had legs, did I want to take it further, and we did.

“Iain’s wife Lou is an aromatherapist and suggested a beard oil, and that’s how it has grown, it’s been a very organic and steady growth over the last 10 years.”

In 2015, the Captain Fawcett team were approached to write a book, and after 20 months of hard work, The Quintessential Grooming Guide for the Modern Gentleman was released and is now published in seven languages.

With a museum opening in March and more products on the horizon, Captain Fawcett is excited about what the future holds and continuing to spread their very British message.

Mr Finney said: “– Captain Fawcett is a homage really to the explorers of yesteryear, homage to the great British spirit of being faintly ridiculous and keeping a stiff upper lip regardless.”