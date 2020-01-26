Search

Advanced search

Cancer survivor opens town centre store

PUBLISHED: 11:41 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 26 January 2020

Emma Cone at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UK

Emma Cone at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UK

Archant

A cancer survivor has marked her recovery by opening a new town centre store.

The opening of the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UKThe opening of the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UK

Mother-of-two Emma Cone underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2016.

After getting the all clear from doctors, the 44-year-old helped open the new Cancer Research UK store in Lowestoft town centre last week in a bid to help other patients by raising awareness and funds.

Ms Cone said: "Raising awareness is something close to me heart.

"Even before my diagnosis I knew people who had cancer. We are all affected by it sometime in our lives.

Staff at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UKStaff at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UK

"This is not about opening a shop, it's about ensuring enough money is raised for treatment and support and helping people as they go through their own cancer journey.

"When I had cancer I was given support and I know how invaluable that is."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Cone was joined cutting the ribbon outside the London Road North store by Lord Hugh Somerleyton and Lady Lara Somerleyton.

Lord and Lady Somerleyton with Emma Cone at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UKLord and Lady Somerleyton with Emma Cone at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UK

Lord Somerleyton, who lost his mother Lady Belinda Somerleyton to cancer in 2018, said: "Cancer affects everyone at some point in their lives so it is vital to raise money and awareness to fight this dreadful disease and support Cancer Research UK.

"It's great to see a brand new store coming to the town with a good cause and Lara and I were delighted to be invited.

"I wish every success in achieving these aims to all the staff who will be working here."

The store will be open seven days a week, from 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sundays, while the majority of items for sale in the store will be priced at under £3.

Shop manager Vicky Wilson said: "We're asking people to help stock our new shop by clearing out their wardrobes and cupboards over the next few months and bringing us their good-quality items that they no longer need or find to bring joy.

"Each bag of items donated to a Cancer Research UK shop can raise as much as £25 and even more if our supporters sign up for Gift Aid."

Volunteers are being sought, and anyone interested is urged to visit the store and speak to the manager.

Most Read

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Revealed: New country park could be created on outskirts of Norwich

The Houghen Plantation, where a new country park could be created. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Body of a man found in the River Yare

Police were called to Church Lane in Eaton on Saturday January 25 following reports a body had been seen in the River Yare. Picture: Ian Burt

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

‘Inconsiderate parking’ stops buses on Norfolk street

Buses have been prevented from getting up or down Eastgate Street in North Elmham, between Fakenham and Dereham. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Revealed: New country park could be created on outskirts of Norwich

The Houghen Plantation, where a new country park could be created. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Council to spend £1.2m to buy farm on the route of NDR Western Link

Pump Farm at Weston Longville. Pic: Google Maps

Chance to have your say on train services ahead of major engineering works

Greater Anglia will be holding a number of 'Meet the Manager' sessions. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Cancer survivor opens town centre store

Emma Cone at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Cancer Research UK
Drive 24