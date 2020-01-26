Cancer survivor opens town centre store

Emma Cone at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft.

A cancer survivor has marked her recovery by opening a new town centre store.

The opening of the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft.

Mother-of-two Emma Cone underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2016.

After getting the all clear from doctors, the 44-year-old helped open the new Cancer Research UK store in Lowestoft town centre last week in a bid to help other patients by raising awareness and funds.

Ms Cone said: "Raising awareness is something close to me heart.

"Even before my diagnosis I knew people who had cancer. We are all affected by it sometime in our lives.

Staff at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft.

"This is not about opening a shop, it's about ensuring enough money is raised for treatment and support and helping people as they go through their own cancer journey.

"When I had cancer I was given support and I know how invaluable that is."

Ms Cone was joined cutting the ribbon outside the London Road North store by Lord Hugh Somerleyton and Lady Lara Somerleyton.

Lord and Lady Somerleyton with Emma Cone at the new Cancer Research UK shop in Lowestoft.

Lord Somerleyton, who lost his mother Lady Belinda Somerleyton to cancer in 2018, said: "Cancer affects everyone at some point in their lives so it is vital to raise money and awareness to fight this dreadful disease and support Cancer Research UK.

"It's great to see a brand new store coming to the town with a good cause and Lara and I were delighted to be invited.

"I wish every success in achieving these aims to all the staff who will be working here."

The store will be open seven days a week, from 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sundays, while the majority of items for sale in the store will be priced at under £3.

Shop manager Vicky Wilson said: "We're asking people to help stock our new shop by clearing out their wardrobes and cupboards over the next few months and bringing us their good-quality items that they no longer need or find to bring joy.

"Each bag of items donated to a Cancer Research UK shop can raise as much as £25 and even more if our supporters sign up for Gift Aid."

Volunteers are being sought, and anyone interested is urged to visit the store and speak to the manager.