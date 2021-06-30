News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cancer charity to hold 'amazing' yard sale

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 7:57 AM June 30, 2021   
Dereham Cancer Care bullding.

Zoë Flint said the charity had some "amazing stuff" to sell from its site at Balding's Yard. - Credit: Zoë Flint/Denise Bradley

A Norfolk cancer charity will host a yard sale on Saturday July 10.

From their site at Balding’s Yard, Dereham Cancer Care will be selling all manner of goods from 2pm, following a “massive sort out” at the charity. 

“There’s some amazing stuff,” said charity co-ordinator Zoë Flint.

“We’ve got loads of household items: crockery, glasses, tables, desks, bookcases, storage units. We’ve got clothes, and lots of teddies, so I think we’ll do teddy tombola.” 

The charity will also be selling gifts, toys, arts and crafts, and jewellery, as well as photographs, paintings, books, puzzles, games and more.

You may also want to watch:

“There’s something for everyone, definitely. It’s a great introduction for us starting to open up properly from 19 July, hopefully,” said Ms Flint. 

The ginger hampers at Dereham Cancer Care

With the support of Tesco, the charity is trialling ginger hampers, to help alleviate the unpleasant effects of chemotherapy. - Credit: Dereham Cancer Care

Separately from the yard sale, the charity is on the lookout for items containing ginger, as the plant can help alleviate unpleasant effects of chemotherapy. The charity is currently trialling ginger hampers.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
  2. 2 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
  3. 3 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
  1. 4 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  2. 5 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
  3. 6 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and section of A140 still closed
  4. 7 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
  5. 8 Norwich City link to Borussia Dortmund midfielder wide of the mark
  6. 9 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
  7. 10 Missing man was found dead by police

To donate items for the sale or if you know of a natural ginger product which could be suitable for the hampers, contact Zoë Flint on 07710 897 498.

Campaign
People
Events
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy. Picture: Ben Hardy

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Man dies in Wymondham house fire

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus