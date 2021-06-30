Cancer charity to hold 'amazing' yard sale

Published: 7:57 AM June 30, 2021

Zoë Flint said the charity had some "amazing stuff" to sell from its site at Balding's Yard. - Credit: Zoë Flint/Denise Bradley

A Norfolk cancer charity will host a yard sale on Saturday July 10.

From their site at Balding’s Yard, Dereham Cancer Care will be selling all manner of goods from 2pm, following a “massive sort out” at the charity.

“There’s some amazing stuff,” said charity co-ordinator Zoë Flint.

“We’ve got loads of household items: crockery, glasses, tables, desks, bookcases, storage units. We’ve got clothes, and lots of teddies, so I think we’ll do teddy tombola.”

The charity will also be selling gifts, toys, arts and crafts, and jewellery, as well as photographs, paintings, books, puzzles, games and more.

“There’s something for everyone, definitely. It’s a great introduction for us starting to open up properly from 19 July, hopefully,” said Ms Flint.

With the support of Tesco, the charity is trialling ginger hampers, to help alleviate the unpleasant effects of chemotherapy. - Credit: Dereham Cancer Care

Separately from the yard sale, the charity is on the lookout for items containing ginger, as the plant can help alleviate unpleasant effects of chemotherapy. The charity is currently trialling ginger hampers.

To donate items for the sale or if you know of a natural ginger product which could be suitable for the hampers, contact Zoë Flint on 07710 897 498.