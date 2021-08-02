'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out

Published: 5:35 PM August 2, 2021

A glamping site has vowed to up its game and offer compensation after guests complained the reality of their stay did not match the luxury experience they were promised.

Cloud Nine Glamping's site at Narford Hall, near Swaffham, opened to campers on July 19.

The attraction's website promised guests the "ultimate glamping mini-break" with the "perfect balance of outdoor family adventures, and proper, spoil-yourself relaxation."

But just a fortnight into its six-week run, the business has been hit by a string of negative reviews after some of those who have stayed at the site complained: "it promised the world but did not deliver."

Online comments about the Norfolk site have praised the staff but complained about a lack of amenities, events being cancelled at short notice and a poorly stocked on-site shop.

Rob Knights said while the family's tent at Cloud Nine Narford Hall was "amazing", very clean and comfortable, the entertainment on site did not live up to expectations. - Credit: Rob Knights

You may also want to watch:

Rob Knights, 42, an NHS worker, from north Essex paid almost £1,000 to stay at the site for four nights with his family during the last week of July but was left disappointed.

He said while the family's tent was "amazing", very clean and comfortable, the entertainment on site did not live up to expectations.

Mr Knights said: "The site itself was absolutely fine, however, you look at the website and it looks like a real festival vibe but it didn't meet that expectation at all. It promised the world but it didn't deliver."

He said there were only two nights of children's entertainment and the site seem "pretty well understaffed."

"We would go back and give them a second chance, we had family time with the kids and it was a break for us, it was just mainly disappointing that it wasn't as billed on its website. I wouldn't pay the same again for what we paid," he added.

Cloud Nine Glamping vowed to up its game and offer compensation after guests complained the reality of their stay did not match the luxury experience they were promised at Narford Hall, near Swaffham. - Credit: Rob Knights

A spokesperson for Cloud Nine Glamping said: "Cloud Nine Glamping acknowledges that there have been a number of challenges in opening weeks which may have impacted some guests and their holidays; this is not the level of service Cloud Nine expects for its customers.

"Cloud Nine is working to resolve these issues as a priority and is in the process of contacting guests who have been affected.

"Guests can contact hello@cloudnineglamping.com regarding compensation."

Have you stayed at Cloud Nine's Narford Hall site? Tell us about your experience by emailing sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk