Campaigning disabled people miss Parliamentary lobbying - due to access problems on Tube

A group of disabled people from Norfolk headed to London to lobby for better support - only for some of them to miss the event because of access problems on the Tube.

People from Norwich and King's Lynn went to London to attend the lobbying session organised by Norwich South MP Clive Lewis.

But two of the group, who live in Norwich, missed the session because the lift at Westminster station had been broken for more than a week, while they were unable to get off the Tube at Green Park due to the gap from the train to the platform being too wide for their wheelchairs.

They ended up trapped on a train to Wembley Park before they could make their way back and ended up missing the lobbying session. They were still able to join a meeting which Mr Lewis had set up with minister Caroline Dinenage.

Labour county councillor Emma Corlett, who had accompanied them to the capital, said: "It was ridiculous and demonstrates just how difficult it can be for disabled people.

"What's really upsetting is that we'd checked for advice at Stratford and they'd said everything was in order, when that lift at Westminster had been broken for two weeks."