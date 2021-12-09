News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Could you help Norfolk's teenagers in need this Christmas?

person

Staff Reporter

Published: 12:39 PM December 9, 2021
Updated: 1:05 PM December 9, 2021
Hosts needed to help young people in need of emergency accommodation.

Could you help a vulnerable young person this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Christmas appeal aimed at bringing festive joy to teenagers in care has returned for a third year.

Norfolk County Council is appealing for the public’s help in bringing the Christmas spirt to 16 to 18-year-olds who won’t be spending Christmas with their families.

The scheme, hoping to reach more than 150 children living in supported accommodation, will gift individuals with vouchers that they can use in a variety of retailers.

It’s been a difficult year for many, but being a young person living in supported accommodation during this turbulent time has been particularly hard. Children in care rely on the support from their social worker and they may not have contact with their families.

Often, they can go without speaking to any of their family at Christmas time, and won’t have the joy of a Christmas dinner, opening presents or playing board games with loved ones.

John Fisher, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “This scheme will make a world of difference for a young person this Christmas. Often, these children go without any contact with their families over the festive period, so vouchers such as this from generous members of the public can really help to lift their spirits.

“Over the last two years we have been amazed by the support for this scheme and the young people have been so very grateful to know they are in people’s thoughts.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  2. 2 Woman to stand trial accused of causing death by careless driving
  3. 3 Action taken against cold callers who left homeowner 'freaked out'
  1. 4 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
  2. 5 Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim
  3. 6 Virus expert says Omicron is 'unstoppable' and backs 'Plan B' rules
  4. 7 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  5. 8 Police called after illegally parked delivery driver blocks bus routes
  6. 9 Diners showered with glass after man smashes pub window
  7. 10 Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults

This year, the council is asking for donations to be made via gift vouchers, either digitally with e-gift vouchers or with vouchers left for collection in specific stores.

Details are available on the council’s website www.norfolk.gov.uk/christmasappeal and e-vouchers can be sent to christmascollection@norfolk.gov.uk

The council are looking to encourage people to shop local where they can, so this year they’ve partnered with local businesses such as:

  • Sweetzy
  • Sapphire Frills
  • Board Game
  • Retro Replay
  • Christophe’s Crepes
  • And Eat It
  • Urban Munch


Details of how to gift from these companies are on the website, as not all of them can accept e-vouchers. Look out for the Christmas collection posters in participating stores.

The young people also love to receive vouchers from supermarkets, Love to Shop and One4all. These can also be sent to christmascollection@norfolk.gov.uk

If you’re a local business and want to get involved, email christmascollection@norfolk.gov.uk.

The closing date for voucher submissions is Friday, December 17.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

view from behind of young soccer fan man watching European football game on big screen television at

Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Terrington St John. 

Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A flood alert covering Potter Heigham, Wroxham, and Horning in Norfolk

Flood alert on the Broads due to high water levels

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon