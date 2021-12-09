Could you help Norfolk's teenagers in need this Christmas?

A Christmas appeal aimed at bringing festive joy to teenagers in care has returned for a third year.

Norfolk County Council is appealing for the public’s help in bringing the Christmas spirt to 16 to 18-year-olds who won’t be spending Christmas with their families.

The scheme, hoping to reach more than 150 children living in supported accommodation, will gift individuals with vouchers that they can use in a variety of retailers.

It’s been a difficult year for many, but being a young person living in supported accommodation during this turbulent time has been particularly hard. Children in care rely on the support from their social worker and they may not have contact with their families.

Often, they can go without speaking to any of their family at Christmas time, and won’t have the joy of a Christmas dinner, opening presents or playing board games with loved ones.

John Fisher, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “This scheme will make a world of difference for a young person this Christmas. Often, these children go without any contact with their families over the festive period, so vouchers such as this from generous members of the public can really help to lift their spirits.

“Over the last two years we have been amazed by the support for this scheme and the young people have been so very grateful to know they are in people’s thoughts.”

This year, the council is asking for donations to be made via gift vouchers, either digitally with e-gift vouchers or with vouchers left for collection in specific stores.

Details are available on the council’s website www.norfolk.gov.uk/christmasappeal and e-vouchers can be sent to christmascollection@norfolk.gov.uk

The council are looking to encourage people to shop local where they can, so this year they’ve partnered with local businesses such as:

Sweetzy

Sapphire Frills

Board Game

Retro Replay

Christophe’s Crepes

And Eat It

Urban Munch





Details of how to gift from these companies are on the website, as not all of them can accept e-vouchers. Look out for the Christmas collection posters in participating stores.

The young people also love to receive vouchers from supermarkets, Love to Shop and One4all. These can also be sent to christmascollection@norfolk.gov.uk

If you’re a local business and want to get involved, email christmascollection@norfolk.gov.uk.

The closing date for voucher submissions is Friday, December 17.