'Accidents waiting to happen' - Mum vows not to give up 20mph fight

Published: 6:06 PM January 25, 2021

Hannah Wallis with her daughter, Mia Murphy, 10, and neighbour Cavan Stewart, who are campaigning for the speed limit on Thorpe Road in Norwich to be reduced to 20mph. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

A mother has vowed not to give up a fight to bring in a 20mph speed limit to a stretch of city road after seeing initial bids knocked back by the county council.

Hannah Wallis, who lives on Thorpe Road, has been campaigning for the reduced speed limit for several weeks, after a neighbour's cat was mowed down close to her home.

Ms Wallis began her campaign by surveying the views of her neighbours, receiving more than 100 replies, which she says were "about 97pc" in favour of the reduced limit.

She then posed the question to Norfolk County Council's cabinet earlier this month and was disappointed to learn the road was not being considered for a reduced limit.

In response to her question, Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, said accident records had only shown one slight accident in the past five years and that largely motorists were compliant with the existing 30mph limit.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Given the low accident record, good speed limit compliance and that the proposed highway works should help reduce traffic speeds further, we are not recommending any further changes at this time."

He added that a new zebra crossing due to be built on the road would also contribute to slowing traffic.

However, Ms Wallis said she is determined not to give up the fight and would continue campaigning to have the limit changed between the Fat Cat and Canary and Clarence Road.

She said: "A 20mph speed limit on this small section of the road would mean I don’t have to worry about another accident happening near my house - for myself and my family, or anyone else who lives near or uses this road.

"There are accidents waiting to happen, so reducing the speed by just 10mph would make such a difference. "

Her daughter, 10-year-old Mia Murphy, added: "A cat died outside our house not that long ago, I don’t understand how that isn’t enough of an accident.”

Hannah Wallis with her daughter, Mia Murphy, 10, and neighbour Cavan Stewart, who are campaigning for the speed limit on Thorpe Road in Norwich to be reduced to 20mph. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

She is backed in her campaign by Cavan Stewart, a former Labour city councillor who plans to run for the party in the county council elections in May - should they go ahead.

Mr Stewart, who himself lives off Thorpe Road, said: "There is such a strong feeling about it in the area."