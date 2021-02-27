Personal trainer's exercises to help combat back pain at home

Published: 6:30 AM February 27, 2021

As we spend time at home in lockdown many of us are sitting down more and moving less, which may result in back pain.

Personal trainer Callum Robinson said the more we sit the more problems we get relating to tighter hips and hamstrings, which can lead to underactive glutes and in many cases back pain.

The 21-year-old, who has grown up around Downham Market and King's Lynn, runs his own online fitness business and has offered us some techniques to help combat this with no need for equipment.

By using a chair, desk or table you can "release, activate and strengthen" those particular areas.

He said: "I like everyone else have been sitting a lot more due to Covid than I ever have in the past before.

"When at my desk I use two different stretches and activation techniques each day."

Back desk stretch

Personal trainer Callum Robinson has given us exercises to practice at home to combat back pain. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"At your work desk or table, place both elbows onto the surface in front of you.

"Slowly push yourself away from the table, feeling the stretch through your back and maybe your hips too.

Callum Robinson demonstrating the back desk stretch. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"You can set your chair up away from the desk to start with if your chair doesn’t slide so easy.

"Hold the stretch for around 10 seconds before repeating it a couple times. I do this at least twice a day at my desk."

Tight hips?

Callum Robinson demonstrating an exercise to help with tight hips. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"Sitting for long periods of time can cause our hips to tighten up and our glutes (in my opinion the most important muscle in the body) to become under active.

"Use this ‘four sign’ technique.

Callum Robinson demonstrating an exercise to help with tight hips. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"Place your opposite foot on opposite knee.

"Relax the leg and then with half your strength push down on your knee whilst you resist the pressure with your leg with about half of your strength for this also.

"Do this for four to six seconds before relaxing and repeating three times on each leg. I do this twice a day.

"It’s also important that we move as much as we can in lockdown and keep everything nice and mobile.

"Simply going for a 10 to 20 minute walk each day can have a massive impact on reliving any tightness and back pain, also will help with fat loss too."

Hamstring pushbacks

Callum Robinson demonstrating the hamstring pushbacks. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"A great technique to stretch your hamstrings and improve your flexibility is what we call the hamstring push back, I have many clients use this technique for a number of years and it has played a big factor in some people being able to touch their toes for the first time in their lives.

"These will help you stretch out the hamstrings and improve flexibility in your lower body.

"Start with knees bent and grab hold of your toes.

"Keeping hold of your toes push your bum and knees backwards in order to straighten your legs.

Callum Robinson demonstrating the hamstring pushbacks. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"You may not get them completely straight, that is okay as over time you will get further and further and the more flexible you become.

"As soon as you can’t straighten anymore return to the start position and pulse back again.

"Don’t hold this stretch, do 10 to 20 pulses, twice a day and see how much your flexibility improves."

Anti-planking

Callum Robinson demonstrating the anti-planking exercise. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"Finally we need to strengthen. Everyone has heard of the dreaded plank and I’m sure if you’ve done any home workouts during lockdown some will have included a plank… Or at least were meant to but you decided against it.

"Well I want you to stop planking and start anti-planking. Yes that’s right, basically an upside down plank.

Callum Robinson demonstrating the anti-planking exercise. - Credit: Callum Robinson

"There is no point over strengthening the front of our bodies when we spend all day texting, typing, and doing everything on the front.

"We need to counter this by opening up or bodies and strengthening the back of them.

"Get your ankles under knees, palms under your shoulders.

"Lift your hips into that tabletop position, squeeze your bum cheeks together and really open up them over texting palms. Get to know the anti-plank."



