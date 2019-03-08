Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

New excavation reveals scale of ancient temple

PUBLISHED: 16:17 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 24 August 2019

Proffesor Will Bowden, leader of the recent Roman excavations of a temple in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Proffesor Will Bowden, leader of the recent Roman excavations of a temple in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The people behind an exciting project to unearth an ancient temple have lifted the lid on their work by inviting members of the public to look around the excavation site.

Members of the Caistor Roman Project working on the temple site in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMembers of the Caistor Roman Project working on the temple site in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fresh excavations of the Roman town Venta Icenorum in Caistor St Edmund were launched at the start of August, with historians and volunteers working to discover more about a temple on the site.

The project is being carried out by community group The Caistor Roman Project, which will be building on work by a local schoolteacher, Susannah Mottram, in 1957, in an attempt to establish the size and significance of the temple.

Some of the previous finds suggest that activity at the temple may stretch back into the pre-Roman period and thus be earlier than the town itself.

One week into the investigation, project leader Professor Will Bowden, said the results were fantastic and changing the way the world viewed the town.

A knitted depiction of the members of the Caistor Roman Project working on the temple site in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella WilkinsonA knitted depiction of the members of the Caistor Roman Project working on the temple site in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: "People have always thought of it as being a small, rather impoverished and unimportant town which was laid out by the Romans in the aftermath of the Boudican revolt. But what we've shown is that a lot of what was going on at the town was probably the result of local initiative and representing local aspirations."

The historian said the excavation was revealing the extent to which the town extended beyond its boundaries, and that small scale excavations in gardens around the town demonstrated how far the settlement expanded.

This particular excavation follows on from a successful operation in 2018, which uncovered a high status Roman dwelling with a tessellated floor and painted wall plaster, as well as artefacts spanning 10 historic periods.

Professor Bowden said: "This year's excavation follows on from our very successful operation last year, and further confirms the development of Caistor Roman Project as an independent community archaeology group."

Members of the Caistor Roman Project working on the temple site in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMembers of the Caistor Roman Project working on the temple site in Caistor St Edmunds. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The work will continue until Sunday, September 1, and although on private land, will be open to the public on the last day of the excavation.

Parking will be available at the Boudicca Hotel in Stoke Road and visitors are asked to take every care in walking along Caistor Lane to the site, which is to the left beyond Old Church Close. Refreshments will be available at the hotel.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Vandals target public toilets leaving faeces in urinals

Public toilets have been vandalised twice in a week in Loddon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Mother ‘horrified’ after children play in sea metres from dangerous Second World War sea defences

Hayley Adcock and her family on holiday in Kessingland. PHOTO: Hayley Adcock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists