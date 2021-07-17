Visitors flock to Norfolk's beaches on sun-soaked weekend

Gallery

Published: 3:59 PM July 17, 2021 Updated: 4:07 PM July 17, 2021

Thousands of Norfolk locals and visitors have headed to the beach as the warm weather came roaring back.

After an unseasonably mild spell throughout late June and early July, the county has basked in glorious sunshine today (Saturday, July 17) with temperatures reaching up to 28C inland and around 20C on the coast.

Locals and tourists enjoying the sunshine on Sheringham beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Beachgoers young and old donned swimsuits and laid towels on the sand or shingle to laze about before going into the water for a paddle or a stroll to the nearest ice-cream stand.

Traders in Sheringham welcomed the return of the warmer weather.

Moya Roseby, owner of Rags & Bags women's clothing store in Church Street, said: "The sun has put everybody in a really good mood.

"With all the staycationers it should be a busy summer.

Moya Roseby, owner of Rags & Bags in Sheringham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It's always better when the weather is good. It's also different up here because most people come up and down the High Street but don't come down the side streets."

Jack Button, owner of the Ice Hut in Sheringham's High Street, said the town hadn't been so busy since early June. Mr Button said: "A lot of the accommodation is booked out until October, so it's promising for a busy season."

Spyridon Garnavos, owner of the Submarine Cafe and Takeaway in Beach Road, also welcomed the sunshine, which meant costumers could sit comfortably outdoors.

He said: "We have very few tables inside so if the weather is not good, business is not good for us. But with the nicer weather, we're still operating with less capacity than normal because of the two-metre rule."

Mrs Roseby, Mr Button and Mr Garnavos said they would continue social distancing and other Covid-safe measures after so-called 'freedom day' on July 19.

Mrs Roseby said: "We're going to continue asking people to wear masks and sanitise, although obviously we can't enforce it.

"We won't change and 99pc of the ladies who come in say they won't change either, because it's quite risky out there with all the cases."

Things are set to heat up further before a cool change.

Forecasters at Norwich-based service Weatherquest said Sunday should be even hotter than Saturday, with temperatures inland nearing 30C.

Their forecast for Sunday said: "It's another hot, dry day across the region, with long spells of sunshine and perhaps just a bit of patchy cloud in the afternoon. The winds will be lighter too and it will be a little bit warmer on the coast."

North-easterly winds will start to cool the region off from Monday, but temperatures inland will remain in the low to mid 20s.

