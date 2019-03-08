Search

Region's resorts reporting busy start to Good Friday

PUBLISHED: 12:44 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 19 April 2019

Queues to car parks in Wells. Picture: Mark McGowen

The Good Friday hot weather has enticed people to come out today with reports of busy resorts across the region.

People on social media are reporting queuing at car parks in Wells-next-the Sea on the north Norfolk coast.

And Cromer is jam-packed with a mix of tourists and locals.

Inez Hewitt, manager at the Wells visitor information centre, said: “We normally have two people behind the counter but we've got three today. We are seeing a lot more tourists. We've also got an Easter egg trail in town, which is popular.”

Weatherquest at the UEA said that Good Friday would be another warm and dry day with long spells of unbroken sunshine.

Temperatures in the west of the region will be between 19C and 21C, while it will be cooler on the coast, between 13C and 14 C.

Is it busy where you are? Email david.bale2@archant.co.uk

