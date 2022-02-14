Farm shop and restaurant set to expand

Worzals, on the outskirts of Wisbech, which has applied to expand - Credit: Gogle

A garden centre could be extended at a popular farm shop and restaurant.

Worzals has applied to replace the existing garden centre on its premises off the A47 on the Lynn Road at Walton Highway, near Wisbech.

A planning statement from agents Swann Edwards states: "This proposal comprises of the replacement and upgrade of the existing garden centre element and the erection of a garden centre with café area, glass houses, external garden centre and crazy golf to compliment the existing leisure use approved."

It says Worzals has grown rapidly since it was first given planning permission in 2010, comprising polytunnels, patios, outdoor play area, garden centre, restaurant and farm shop.

It adds: "The existing facility employs several people from Wisbech and the villages surrounding the area. This expansion clearly demonstrates the success and commitment of Worzals, which as a result makes significant positive social and economic contributions to the town of Wisbech and neighbouring villages."

The statement says the site offers "space and facilities that Wisbech town centre simply cannot".

It adds: "The intention is to provide a high quality development that will contribute and enhance the existing street scene along one of the main routes in to Wisbech."

If given the go-ahead, the expansion will be the second in less than five years at Worzals.

In 2018 the business was given permission for a new indoor play barn, food and drink outlets, a coffee shop, three party rooms, an ice cream parlour, sweet shop, Santa's grotto and seating for 250 guests.

Its website says: "Worzals has significantly expanded but our principles have always remained the same. As a family-run business we concentrate on delivering an engaging, customer focused service, in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

"Our passion is showcasing the fantastic produce that our local area has to offer - everything from local jam to award winning beef."

West Walton Parish Council says it has no objections to the latest development.

A decision is expected later this year.



