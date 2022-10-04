How will bird flu outbreak affect Christmas turkey supplies?

Thousands of turkeys have been culled after a series of bird flu outbreaks in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Matthew Usher

Farming leaders say there should still be enough turkeys for Christmas despite mass culls of East Anglian poultry in a "hugely worrying" bird flu outbreak.

The UK's worst-ever outbreak has seen more than 160 cases of highly-pathogenic avian influenza in poultry and captive birds, leading to the culling of 3.2 million birds.

But the government said that figure is a "small proportion" of total UK production - about 20m birds a week.

Recent Norfolk cases in the Attleborough area have included 64,000 housed turkeys and 10,000 free-range turkeys.

The region's growing epidemic - including 12 confirmed cases in Norfolk and Suffolk since the start of September - is a major concern for farms in the East of England, which contains more than 20pc of the nation's poultry farms and produces more than 40pc of its turkeys.

Zoe Leach is the East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Zoe Leach, regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said there is currently enough "resilience" in the supermarket supply chain for Christmas turkeys to cope with these losses.

But she warned that could change if the case numbers continue to intensify into the usual winter peak period, when migrating birds increase the infection risk.

"It is difficult to predict what is going to happen going forward, but turkey farmers are very aware of the potential risk so they are exhibiting a lot of resilience in planning for different outcomes, so turkeys should hopefully be okay," she said.

"It does not look like there is going to be a problem at the moment but you never know what is going to happen once those [wild bird] migrations start happening.

"There is some confidence at the moment that a lot of plans are in place to protect that vitally important market."

Consumers were urged to keep supporting their local butcher this Christmas, even if there is a shortage in seasonal supplies from independent farms.

Fabian Eagle, a poultry auctioneer who is also Norfolk County Council's member champion for the rural economy, said: "If these outbreaks end up meaning people's independent butchers do not have so many turkeys at Christmas this year, then I'd urge people not to desert them.

"I'd urge people to use their independent butchers to buy alternatives to turkey this Christmas, and to still go to them for other meats. Please, still give them your support.

"If people do not, then next year they might not still be in business."