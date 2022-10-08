News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2022
Consumer website Which? found Aldi was the UK's cheapest supermarket in June, knocking Lidl off the

Aldi is among the retailers that have announced its festive opening hours for 2022 - Credit: Joel Adams

The Christmas holiday is often used as a time to spend with families and friends - unless you are working.

While most businesses will be shut on Christmas Day, in recent years more have been extending the time off given to employees so they can spend a well-deserved break with loved ones.

But which stores will be open on Boxing Day?

Major supermarkets and stores have begun announcing their opening hours for the festive period.

Here are the opening times announced so far.

File photo dated 01/08/12 of a general view of an Iceland supermarket in Swadlincote, South Derbyshi

Iceland has announced it will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year - Credit: PA

Iceland

Iceland has announced it will be closing on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year.

The supermarket's managing director made the announcement on Twitter earlier this week.

In the message, he said the decision was made to give "colleagues a well-deserved rest with their friends and families".

Is Iceland Food warehouse coming to Anchorwood Bank in Barnstaple?

Food Warehouse has announced its festive opening hours - Credit: Archant

Food Warehouse

Iceland's sister-brand, discount retailer Food Warehouse, will also be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Home Bargains in Chadwell Heath. Picture Home Bargains

Home Bargains will close on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year - Credit: Archant

Home Bargains

Home Bargains announced on October 5 that its stores over the festive period will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day to give its employees time to see friends and family.

In a statement on Facebook, the retailer said: "All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day and New Year's Day. We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year, and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones."

Aldi has announced its festive opening hours this year

Aldi will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year - Credit: Aldi

Aldi

Aldi, which was recently named the cheapest supermarket in the UK by Which?, has said it will close stores on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to thank staff for their hard work.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Aldi has also announced a major recruitment drive for the festive season and hopes to fill over 2000 temporary and permanent positions at its stores in the UK.

This will be updated as more stores announce when they will be opening during the Christmas period this year.

