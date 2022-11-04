Welsh firm buys Norwich taxi fleet as part of East Anglian expansion
- Credit: Veezu
ABC Taxis' fleet of 340 vehicles has been sold to a Welsh digital hire firm as part of its planned growth into the East Anglian market.
The Norwich taxi company, which has been operating in the city since 1994, was bought by Veezu for an undisclosed sum.
It said that the sale would enable drivers to access new technology to improve efficiency and increase their earning potential.
ABC taxi drivers are not employed directly by the company, instead are self-employed but operate under the brand name.
The deal is part of Veezu's planned expansion into East Anglia, which saw it also purchase Panther Taxis in Cambridge.
Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, said that the takeover will help improve services offered to passengers.
"We are focused on continually improving our service to give passengers what they want, and right now partnering with more drivers with the latest technology will help us give their passengers the best service possible," he said.
Most Read
- 1 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
- 2 Is this Norfolk's last remaining pargeter?
- 3 Council planning to buy seaside property to ease housing pressures
- 4 City pub named among top four in the country
- 5 Plans revealed for potential changes to major city road
- 6 Dealer ran 'Scouse Macca' drugs line supplying city addicts from north west
- 7 'Grand Designs' project to convert old water tower is back up for sale
- 8 New café opens inside furniture superstore and is already proving popular
- 9 Fire crews rescue people after two-car crash in Norfolk village
- 10 Revealed: The star turning on Norwich's Christmas lights this year
“These acquisitions extend our reach to the east of the country and provide the opportunity for Veezu to build on hyperlocal activities to ensure the ABC and Panther brands remain at the centre of their communities across Cambridge and Norwich."