Timber frame firm expands Norfolk site to allow for future growth

A manufacturing firm is expanding its site to allow for future growth.

Timber Frame Management (TFM) is increasing the size of its King's Lynn facility by 12,000 sq ft to house its semi-automated production line.

The firm - which has 35 staff - said that this will "allow the manufacturing process to be far more efficient and increase output while maintaining quality standards".

The expansion will also include the relocation of its estimating and design functions to a larger space to accommodate growth.

TFM designs, manufactures and erects timber frames for houses and other specialist projects in East Anglia and across the UK.

“We have invested in new facilities and equipment to assist with our strategic growth and keep up with an increased demand within the industry," said David Taylor, managing director of TFM.

"By automating some of our manufacturing process’s we are expecting to more than double our output capability over the next 12 months.”