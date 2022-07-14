News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Town's former bank to become gambling arcade

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:21 PM July 14, 2022
The former HSBC bank of King Street, Thetford

The former HSBC bank of King Street, Thetford - Credit: Denise Bradley

Plans to convert a former town centre bank into a gambling arcade, which hundreds of locals were opposed to, have been unanimously approved by councillors. 

The vacant shop space at 36 King Street in Thetford, which housed a HSBC bank until December 2020, will be transformed into an ‘adult gaming centre’, despite some 500 people having signed a petition against it. 

J Jones Family Butchers on King Street, Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

The HSBC on King Street, Thetford, pictured in 2017 - Credit: Rebecca Murphy

The decision to grant permission for the change of use was made at a meeting of Breckland Council’s planning committee on Thursday, July 7. 

At the meeting, a council officer said that the proposed arcade would increase footfall to the high street and encourage “shared trips” to neighbouring businesses, as well as adding to the town’s “evening economy”. 

Mac MacDonald, who chairs the Safer Thetford Action Group and is himself standing to be a councillor, argued that the arcade was not needed or wanted by residents.

Mac MacDonald

Mac MacDonald - Credit: Supplied by the candidate's agent

However, he insisted he is not the "Mary Whitehouse of Thetford" - the fervent morality campaigner who fought to ban sexual content from television from the 1960s onwards.

He said: “I have lived a life and I’m up for all kinds of enjoyment for all parts of our society, but we already have one gambling place. 

“If you look at our high street, it is becoming a monoculture.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 What's life like in Norfolk's 'most isolated' village?
  2. 2 A140 closed as fire crews tackle blaze above parade of shops
  3. 3 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk
  1. 4 Converted barn in running to win 'House of the Year' award
  2. 5 Industrial unit left gutted by blaze with '15ft high flames'
  3. 6 What is a 'tropical night' and will we see one in Norfolk next week?
  4. 7 'Flames 15ft high' seen as 75 firefighters tackle industrial unit blaze
  5. 8 Camera crews spotted filming new series in Elm Hill
  6. 9 Rider escapes unharmed as moped bursts into flames
  7. 10 WATCH: Flames reach 15ft at huge industrial unit blaze

An agent speaking on behalf of the arcade operator said that the withdrawal of banks from high streets is a “well-known phenomenon” and that the shop space is currently a “dead frontage” bringing no benefits to the town. 

She added that the new business would bring jobs and that it would be “very different” to a betting shop both in terms of its operation and its clientele.  

Local Conservative councillor Jane James said she was glad that the applicants had decided not to operate 24 hours a day, and had instead offered to be open from 7am until 2am. 

Jane James, councillor on Thetford Town Council. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.

Conservative councillor Jane James - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

She said she was “mindful the world has changed” and “our use of the high street has changed”. 

With “a heavy heart”, she said she recognised residents’ concerns but, looking at it pragmatically and in town-planning terms, it would be “a welcome use of an empty space”. 

Claire Bowes, Norfolk county councillor for the Watton area

Conservative councillor Claire Bowes - Credit: Claire Bowes

Breckland Council
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Little girl and boy playing with garden water slide

Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Sixteen crews have been called to a major fire in Stiffkey, near Wells, in north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

WATCH: Firefighters battle huge blaze on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Harry Price and Kirsten Johnston are the new landlord and landlady of The Maids Head in King's Lynn. 

Food and Drink

Pub reopens with new owners following £200,000 refurb and locals love it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Brun

I'm trying to preserve the village - not destroy it

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon