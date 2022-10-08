Landlord looks for quick sale of Broads pub with 'lots of potential'

The landlord of the Bell Inn at Salhouse hopes to find a buyer quickly for the community pub - Credit: Archant

A landlord is hoping to find a new owner for a much-loved community pub in the Norfolk Broads.

The Bell Inn at Salhouse first went on the market in June 2021 but after potential buyers fell through it remains for sale.

Publican Terry Holt, who also runs the King's Head in Lingwood, hopes for a quick sale due to his declining health and also hopes he will be able to find the right person who will keep it running as a community pub.

Mr Holt, 64, said: I first bought the pub in 2017, thinking I could run the two of them but since then my health has deteriorated and it became too much.

The Bell Inn at Salhouse - Credit: Archant

"I had one potential buyer fall through and the village community were also wanting to buy it themselves, which i would have loved to happen, but it is going to take too long for them to raise the funds and I need to sell it quicker.

"It's a great Norfolk Broads pub with lots of potential. It has everything going for it but there comes a time when my health comes before the business."

The pub is situated close to Wroxham and the River Bure, an idyllic spot in the Norfolk Broads.

The pub is a short distance away from the banks of the River Bure - Credit: Archant

"I really hope i can find someone that is passionate and enthusiastic about pubs to take it on" he added.

"It is sad that after a difficult few years it doesn't get as much love like it used to.

I was thrilled when I first bought it but circumstances outside of my control have made it too difficult to keep."

Landlord Terry Holt thinks the pub offers lots of potential for the future owner - Credit: Archant

Mr Holt is hoping to sell the pub for £375k and believes it could make a great opportunity for a couple looking to start a career in hospitality.

"You don't get opportunities like this to buy a freehold pub in the Broads very often" he said.

"Everything is ready to go, all the paper work is ready and it could be sold quickly."



