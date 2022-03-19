Sadness as handmade bespoke cricket bat maker announces closure

A manufacturer and supplier of handmade bespoke cricket bats is due to cease trading next month due to receiving an exciting new opportunity.

Robert James Cricket, which operates from the old RAF base in Coltishall, has announced that it will shut on April 5, 2022.

The firm was launched in 2016 by Robert James and has become a well-known brand within the sport, with its bats being supplied to leading brands and international cricketers.

Robert James has been offered a new opportunity that will use the experience gained from his business - Credit: Simon Finlay

Since launching the company, the 33-year-old has worked alone to develop and craft custom made bats that can range from £150 to £350.

He said: "I did an apprenticeship after I finished university and then I was lucky enough to learn under a master bat-maker. When I moved back home, I'm a local Norfolk boy, I decided to make cricket bats under my own name."

The married father-of-one said that he struggled to get a job after completing his apprenticeship.

"So I thought I'd just do it under my own name and kind of grow the business that way. Then when people found out who I make for, things just kind of grew from there."

Before announcing the business closure, he would make about 50 bats a month, all of which were manufactured by hand.

"It's grown massively since its launch," he added. "The only reason I've closed up is because my reputation has presented me with a new exciting opportunity."

After announcing the company closure on social media, customers expressed sadness that the firm would no longer be trading and highlighted the exceptional product and service they had received.

Although the business has been successful, Mr James revealed that changes in personal circumstances led to him deciding to take up the new opportunity he was offered and cease trading.

He said: "I have got a young family, so I've got to put them first."

Unable to say specifically what or where his next venture will be, the cricket fan did reveal that it would still involve the making of cricket bats, so he will be able to utilise the experience he has gained designing and manufacturing bats from his small Norfolk workshop.

How to make a cricket bat

Each cricket bat sold by Robert James Cricket was handmade and bespoke - Credit: Simon Finlay

Pick a cleft, a Toblerone-shaped lump of willow, looking at the grain for splits and knots

Take it back to the workshop

Roughly shape it, put curve on the face

Press it 4-20 times to get the right density while checking with mallet and ball

When the blade is ready top and tail it

Cut the v-shaped splice for the handle

Glue the handle in

Cut the shoulders

Cut to length

Plane down the profile

Shape with spoke shave

Plane edges, making sure it is legal width

Sand it down

Shape and bind the handle, put grip on

Sticker it up, oil and sell to a batter who hopefully takes it out and scores a century with it.