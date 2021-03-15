News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Vegetarian restaurant stays open with new Kofra coffee bar next door

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:45 PM March 15, 2021   
Owner River Green vegetarian cafe Chris Avey in Trowse, Norwich

Chris Avey, who runs the River Green Cafe in Trowse, has vowed to stay open and has taken the business off the market. - Credit: Archant

The owner of 'England's best vegetarian restaurant' in Norwich is no longer selling after letting space to independent coffee firm Kofra.

Chris Avey, who runs the River Green Cafe in The Street, Trowse, has let premises next door formerly used as a teaching kitchen to Kofra. The coffee bar is aiming to open what will be its fourth venue on April 2, initially for take-aways only in line with Covid restrictions. It will be operating completely separately from the River Green Cafe.

It comes as Mr Avey was planning to sell the Trowse business late last year for £60,000. He had originally wanted to relocate to the city centre, however, indicated at the time, his plans were on hold because of Covid.

Kofra coffee to open in Trowse, Norwich

The new Kofra coffee shop which is opening in Trowse on April 2. - Credit: Kofra

However, he has now confirmed the business is no longer on the market.

River Green cafe in Trowse, Norwich

The River Green cafe in Trowse is to stay open and is letting its former teaching kitchen premises to Kofra coffee. - Credit: Archant

Mr Avey, whose cafe was last year awarded the national title of Best Restaurant in the first Vegetarian and Vegan Awards, said: "I was looking for a business to sublet the teaching kitchen to which I have been unable to use due to Covid. Kofra was a good fit.

You may also want to watch:

"We're both in the middle of decorating and rearranging. The business is no longer on the market, I was just keeping the option open. But if we have learned anything this last year, it's to not plan, but be creative and flexible."

Mr Avey adapted to Covid by reducing his opening days to cut costs and over the past few months built up a successful takeway service. His recent Mother's Day lunch menu for click and collect was fully booked up.

Kofra has three stores in Norwich, and says it'ss proposition is what makes it successful. Picture:

One of Kofra's existing coffee bars. This image was taken before Covid restrictions. - Credit: Kofra

Most Read

  1. 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in village
  3. 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
  1. 4 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
  2. 5 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
  3. 6 Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
  4. 7 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
  5. 8 Police appeal after man reported missing from home
  6. 9 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  7. 10 Plea to find next-of-kin after man's body found in water

Kofra originally opened seven years ago in Earlham Road, near to the Roman Catholic cathedral but relocated to Upper St Giles and expanded with other shops in Onley Street and Bell Road. It also has an in-house bakery which supplies its shops with freshly-baked cakes, pastries and doughnuts.

Agnesi Ida, operations manager, said; "We aren't part of River Green Cafe, we are just renting the space from them which is completely separate from the restaurant, next door.

"We are going to be opening initially for takeaways only on April 2 and then when restrictions allow, we will have outdoor seating. When the space came up, we were keen as we'd always admired the location in Trowse, it's beautiful. We like to open in neighbourhoods and there is such a community in Trowse. We've had so much support for staying open in Covid, being part of a community is very important to us."




  


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, on the roof of the old Mercy nightclub which is to be turned i

Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been cut down while driving on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and Terrington St John.

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Person dies after incident near town bus station

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus