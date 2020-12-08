Published: 2:00 PM December 8, 2020

Chris Avey, who runs the River Green Cafe in Trowse, which is for sale. - Credit: Archant

The award-winning River Green Cafe in Trowse is for sale.

The River Green Cafe business is for sale. - Credit: Archant

The business, not the building, is on the market for £60,000.

Chris Avey, also the chef, said he had decided to sell the business, in The Street, before lockdown.

He said he had originally planned to relocate the restaurant into Norwich city centre, closer to where he lives.

However, these plans are now on hold as Mr Avey waits to assess the fallout of Covid.

He also said that in fact, despite the heartache of Covid, he's actually had one of his most "enjoyable" years since starting the restaurant in 2016.

"I've been able to do what I wanted in terms of opening," he said. "I had a few health issues last year and I decided I wanted to move closer into the city centre with more parking . It's just business.

"The people of Trowse have supported me really well throughout Covid and I've no immediate plans to close but I am just leaving the restaurant on the market."

Mr Avey recently said bookings had got off to a "slow start" since reopening in December after lockdown lifted.

However, he said business had since started to pick up, with walk-in trade and bookings improving but "not what we had been hoping for in December".

Mr Avey, who is hosting a charity Christmas lunch on December 23, reduced the number of opening days to cut costs, now only trading Thursdays-to Sundays.

It comes after a fantastic start to 2020 when back in February the restaurant won the national category for the best restaurant in the first Vegetarian and Vegan Awards.

Mr Avey, who originally studied theatre design at college, later did a cooking diploma at City College Norwich.

The delicious food at the River Green Cafe. - Credit: River Green Cafe

The restaurant business is for sale with owner's accommodation and off road parking. It also has a trade and teaching kitchen.

Agents Fleurets describe it as an "established vegetarian and vegan restaurant in a popular village on the edge of Norwich".

The restaurant is so popular, it's ranked number one for internal cuisine in Norwich on TripAdvisor.



