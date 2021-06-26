Norfolk Business Awards: Green Business of the Year

Published: 2:00 PM June 26, 2021

At this year's Norfolk Business Awards, the Green Business of the Year award recognises a business that is able to demonstrate a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint through innovative and sustainable practices and is always learning and sharing its experiences of this process with others to push the move to a green economy.

“The green category is new to the Norfolk Business Awards,” says co-judge Will Wright, land and partnership manager at Lovell Partnerships. “Now more than ever, it is crucial for businesses to step up and commit to sustainability and to teach, communicate, enable, support and encourage employees and stakeholders to commit to a green agenda in the short and long term.”

Mr Wright goes on to explain that the judges want to recognise the businesses who are taking responsibility for being green through their strategy and showing commitment and care for environmentally-friendly practices.

“Customers judge us by our values and being green is high on the agenda for many people, who want to support and work with businesses who share their goals,” he says.

“As a business that values sustainability and being green, this is a category very close to our hearts. We take our responsibility towards the environment very seriously and are continually trialling and investigating new and improved operational methods to minimise our impact. We have ambitious targets and our goal is to achieve net zero by 2030.

“Billions of pounds are being spent on the green economy and businesses need to ensure that their impact on the environment is sustainable, ensure their business is safeguarded against impacts on climate change and they decarbonise to a net zero position.”

So why should businesses take the time to enter this award?

“We want to recognise the businesses who are taking responsibility for being green through their strategy and showing commitment and care for environmentally friendly practices,” says Mr Wright.

“The Business Awards are highly respected and this green award will champion a business for its green credentials and boost its reputation for being environmentally friendly. Most of all, it will showcase a business with a conscience and a heart.”

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

Meet the Sponsor

Lovell is a five-star partnership housing expert and a leading provider of innovative, high quality residential construction and regeneration developments across the UK, building homes, sourcing land and investing in communities.

Lovell is an employer of choice, committed to caring about its people and providing opportunities including apprenticeships.

It has been operating for over 50 years and is committed to climate change and the environment, using sustainable materials and reducing waste. Lovell has achieved a 62% reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions over the past decade.

Lovell is part of the Morgan Sindall Group plc, a leading UK construction and regeneration group.