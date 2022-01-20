Travelodge looking at nine sites for new hotels across Norfolk

Travelodge, which already has seven hotels in Norfolk, is planning another nine - Credit: PA

Travelodge is looking to open more hotels across Norfolk.

The hotel company has its sights set on opening in sites including Dereham, Cromer, Diss and Holt.

This comes after the company's announcement that Travelodge will be opening a 91-room hotel on the corner of Guildhall Hill and Dove Street in Norwich. This hotel will be the company's fourth in the city and eighth in Norfolk.

Samuel Turner, Carter Jonas LLP Associate, said: “This is the third hotel we have acquired on behalf of Travelodge in Norwich, which will provide them with full coverage of Norwich City centre.

"This acquisition is part of Travelodge’s expansion plans for further hotels across Norfolk.

"We have recently launched requirements for hotels in Cromer, Dereham, Diss, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth, Holt, Hunstanton, Norwich Airport and Swaffham.”

Travelodge currently has seven hotels in Norfolk and Waveney: Norwich Central, Norwich Central Riverside, Norwich Cringleford, Great Yarmouth Acle, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Thetford.

The planned nine across the county will bring the companies total to 16, more than Premier Inn's 10 and Holiday Inn's four in Norfolk and Waveney.

The new Norwich hotel will be on the site of the former Tesco store as well as the department store that was there before it, Chamberlin and Sons.

It has been funded and delivered by a UK Pension Fund with an investment of £8-10 million. The hotel will create 25 jobs in the city.

Tony O’Brien, Travelodge development director, said: “Norwich is growing at pace, but there is a desperate need for good quality and great value accommodation, to meet the growing demand from business and leisure visitors visiting the area.

"This new development will strengthen our offering across the city centre and ensure we have Travelodge hotels close to all major attractions and universities in the city.

“Travelodge opened 17 new hotels in 2021 and we are keen to continue to expand our network of hotels across the UK. This new deal in Norwich with a major Pension Fund is a great start to kick start our 2022 expansion programme.”