New businesses showcasing at the Royal Norfolk Show

As many Norfolk businesses enjoy their return to the Royal Norfolk Show, for some this is the first time attending the event.

Among those new to the Show this year was Watton-based firm Electric Wheels, which hires and sells electric bikes and small vehicles that are mostly used by farmers, estate managers and golfers.

Shirley Hurdle, a director at Electric Wheels, said that the company had first tried to exhibit at the Royal Norfolk Show two years ago.

After the pandemic resulted in the event being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, the company decided this year to not only attend but to sponsor and support it as well.

And visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show would likely have seen Electric Wheel’s vehicles whizzing around the Showground.

While at the Royal Norfolk Show Mrs Hurdle said: “This is the first real opportunity to come face-to-face with the public.

“We’re running a competition and have been able to collect information from potential customers.

“We’re also holding a drinks party for our customers later in the evening.”

Electric Wheels was founded by Mrs Hurdle and her husband, Chris Hurdle, after he saw the vehicles during a trip to New Zealand.

At the time he was working as a site manager at the Hampton Court Flower Show and thought that they would be perfect for the event.

The couple set up the business in December 2018, with Tony Abel, who founded property firm Abel Homes, as a shareholder.

A year after launching, lockdowns resulted in all events being cancelled so the company decided to sell the vehicles as well as hire them to event organisers.

Another company new to the Royal Norfolk Show this year was Cool Energy, which provides renewable energy systems such as heat pumps and water storage.

Chris Grey, owner of Grimsby-based Cool Energy, was at the event and said that he was there to raise the profile of his business.

He said that he has had a “steady stream” of people interested in his products.

Mr Grey founded the company five years ago and had been attending events across the country.

He described the Royal Norfolk Show as being “really good” and “perfect for getting the brand out there”.