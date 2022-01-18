MPs battle to stop Norfolk and Suffolk missing out on levelling up cash

Norfolk and Suffolk are in danger of not fulfilling their economic potential, if "warning signs" the counties could miss out from the government's levelling up drive come to pass, MPs have said.

In a strong message to the government, MPs from across the east of England raised a string of concerns during a Westminster debate about the direction of the government's levelling up agenda.

Waveney Conservative MP Peter Aldous, who secured Wednesday's debate, warned: "There are some early warning signs that the needs of local communities in East Anglia may be overlooked."

He said he wanted assurances that would not be the case and said: "The east of England is a net contributor to the UK Treasury and, if we do not invest in the east, there is a risk you will be destroying the golden goose that lays that golden egg."

The government's levelling up drive - which was the subject of Boris Johnson's first speech as prime minister - aims to pump investment into areas which have been left behind, and a white paper on how it will work is due.

But there are concerns the government is focusing on the north at the expense of other regions, prompting east of England MPs to force a debate on the issue.

Concerns which were raised included:

The need to stem the 'brain drain' from the region because of a lack of investment on public services, such as dentists.

A requirement for better roads with calls for investment in the A47, including the Acle Straight, the A12, the A14 and the A120.

A need for better train services, including tackling issues at Ely and Haughley junctions.

An urgent need for improved broadband and mobile phone coverage.

The risk that the area's potential to capitalise on retrofitting the gas and oil industry and wind farms could be lost.

How the region's councils need better funding, particularly to cope with pressures on adult social care services.

How the government could stop investing in research and development in the east because it has been 'lumped in' with London and the south east.

Mr Aldous said the danger was that the government's levelling up agenda would not fully take into account the levels of deprivation in the region, particularly in coastal areas.

He said: "In terms of the hidden deprivation, there are significant pockets of deprivation in coastal communities such as the Waveney I represent and in rural areas. These are often concealed, as they lie close to more affluent places."

Mr Aldous said Kirkley in Lowestoft was the 26th most deprived ward in the country and 10 Lowestoft neighbourhoods were among the 10pc most deprived.

But he said that in the first round of the Levelling Up Fund the east of England got just £13.88 per head, compared to the national average of £23.91 and £41.72 in the East Midlands.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk Conservative MP, said: "Someone made a slip of the tongue to me last week, when they referred to the government's flagship programme as 'Levelling Up The North'.

"That's not that funny when you are standing in this debate and are representing constituents such as mine in the east of England and north Norfolk.

"I had to stop them and explain it is not just about levelling up the north, but about levelling up the entire country."

Mr Baker said, with the Bacton Gas Terminal in his constituency, the region was "ripe" for research and development to decarbonise the oil and gas industry - and that associated jobs should be in Norfolk.

He said: "Why should those jobs be going up to Teeside? We have the skills, we have the entrepreneurs, we have the talent and young people whose lives are in front of them.

"Those jobs should also be coming to the east. Invest in the east and we will give back better bangs for your buck than any other part of the country."

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew disagreed over the need for the Norwich Western Link, but Mr Lewis backed calls for devolved powers to local leaders.

MPs from across the east of England, including former health secretary Matt Hancock, who represents West Suffolk, took part in the debate.

Neil O'Brien, the government's levelling up minister, said the government's agenda was not a matter of north versus south.

And he said: "The east of England is absolutely central to our vision for levelling up in this country. The east of England will not be overlooked by the levelling up agenda."

He said public spending in the region had increased from £49.7bn n 2016/17 to £78.25bn in 2020/21.

He also pointed to investment in projects such as Freeport East, centred around Felixstowe and Harwich and Towns Fund deals for Norwich, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Ipswich.