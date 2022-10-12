M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores

Marks and Spencer has announced it is closing a quarter of its stores - Credit: PA

Marks and Spencer has announced plans to close one in four of its biggest stores due to a “difficult economic backdrop”.

As part of the five-year plan, the retailer is aiming to close just under 70 “full-line shops” leaving 180 of the current 247 by early 2028.

M&S will simultaneously be opening 104 new Simply Food outlets across the UK as the retailer moves towards groceries over large clothing and homeware stores.

Despite the plan spanning five years, M&S is aiming to complete the move within three years.

This comes after the retailer announced in May that it would close 32 stores as part of plans to move out of town centres that have "lost impetus".

It said a "high proportion but not all" of its stores would relocate to the edge of towns, to more "modern" and "well-located" sites.

There are currently 12 M&S locations in Norfolk.

Norwich, Rampant Horse Street

Mousehold BP garage, Mousehold Lane

Norwich, Sweet Briar, Simply Food

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, WHSmith, Colney Lane

Gridserve Norwich, Broadlands Gate Business Park

Norwich, Longwater Foodhall

Acle Norwich BP, A47 roundabout, Acle bypass

Aylsham BP, A140 Burgh Road, Aylsham

Besthorpe BP, Attleborough bypass, Besthorpe

Lynn Hill BP, Yaxham Road, Dereham

Gapton Hall Foodhall, Gapton Hall Retail Park, Great Yarmouth

High Street, King's Lynn

M&S has not yet revealed which stores will be closing.