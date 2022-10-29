Hotel announces closure blaming 'crippling cost of living crisis'

A hotel has announced "with a heavy heart" that it set to shut next month.

Hog Hotel in London Road in Pakefield near Lowestoft will serve its last Sunday lunch on November 6 after it saw costs more than double.

The hotel said that despite strong summer trading and "optimistic" predictions for the future, "excessive" supply costs and bills had not been anticipated.

It says its electricity contract will increase from £22,500 annually to £96,000 and its gas contract will go from £7,500 to "likely more than £25,000" from March onwards.

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The hotel said it expects to see it's costs to increase by more than 300pc by April next year when government assistance ends.

Owner Nathan Jones said they would not pass the costs on to the people of Waveney, so had instead made the decision to close the pub until spring next year when they will make a decision on whether to reopen the public.

Mr Jones said: "It's a sad day for my wife and I, we had big dreams of doing something different from the status quo in town specifically for the people of Pakefield and Lowestoft.

"Having done the mathematics, we would just become busy fools at the expense of supporting employment of staff, paying the government its taxes and lining the utility companies' pockets with these excessive charges while trying to support our suppliers.

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

"There is nothing in this for us except projected losses so I am not prepared to continue.

"I'd like to thank all our suppliers who themselves will be in a difficult situation right now as I am sure others will follow us.

"Finally a big thank you to our team, the people of Pakefield, Lowestoft and our visitors from afar.

The Hog Hotel, Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

"We shall now turn our focus to new adventures closer to home in London and will reconsider our position and options on the modelling of the property in due course."

Following the closure, staff have been paid their notice in full, given their share of tips and holiday pay before being allowed to leave their contracts early to find other jobs.