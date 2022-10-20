'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

A 'do not eat' warning has been issued for a number of products sold at major supermarkets - Credit: Sonya Duncan/PA Images

A "do not eat" warning has been issued for a number of products sold at major supermarkets, including Lidl, Iceland and Tesco.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Ready cooked frozen chicken breast sold at Iceland has been recalled due to some packs containing uncooked chicken - Credit: Norfolk Trading Standards

Iceland is recalling Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because some packs may contain uncooked chicken.

The possible presence of raw, uncooked chicken makes this product unsafe to eat.

Customers who have bought the product should not eat it and instead return it to the nearest Iceland store for a full refund.

Product details

Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast

Pack size 800g

Best before June 17, 2023

Two breaded katsu Kievs from Lidl have been recalled due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

Lidl is recalling its Breaded Katsu Kiev as the product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This poses a risk to those with an allergy or intolerance to milk (lactose).

The product can be returned by affected customers to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund.

Product details

Birchwood 2 Breaded Katsu Kiev

Pack size: 260 g

Use-by date: October 24, 2022

Allergen: milk

Charlie Bigham's vegetable lasagne ready meals have been recalled from major supermarkets after it was discovered the product contains pieces of plastic, making them unsafe to eat - Credit: Trading Standards

Charlie Bigham's is recalling its vegetable lasagne, which is sold at major supermarkets including Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury's, after pieces of plastic were found in the product.

This makes it unsafe to eat.

Customers can return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Product details

Charlie Bigham's Vegetable Lasagne for one

Pack size: 365 g

Batch code: 5033665214326

Use-by date: October 24, 2022

Charlie Bigham's Vegetable Lasagne for two

Pack size: 730 g

Batch code: 5033665212568

Use-by date: October 24, 2022

Vimto 'no added sugar' squash has been recalled as it has been filled with Vimto Original Squash that contains sugar, due to a packaging error - Credit: Trading Standards

A batch of Vimto 'No Added Sugar' squash has been recalled because they have been filled with Vimto Original Squash that contains sugar, due to a packaging error.

This makes the product a potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake.

Product details

Vimto Squash 'No Added Sugar'

Pack size: 725 ml

Batch code: 2182 Aug 23

Best-before date: August 2023