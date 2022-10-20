'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears
- Credit: Sonya Duncan/PA Images
A "do not eat" warning has been issued for a number of products sold at major supermarkets, including Lidl, Iceland and Tesco.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Iceland is recalling Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because some packs may contain uncooked chicken.
The possible presence of raw, uncooked chicken makes this product unsafe to eat.
Customers who have bought the product should not eat it and instead return it to the nearest Iceland store for a full refund.
Product details
Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast
Pack size 800g
Best before June 17, 2023
Lidl is recalling its Breaded Katsu Kiev as the product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.
This poses a risk to those with an allergy or intolerance to milk (lactose).
The product can be returned by affected customers to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund.
Product details
Birchwood 2 Breaded Katsu Kiev
Pack size: 260 g
Use-by date: October 24, 2022
Allergen: milk
Charlie Bigham's is recalling its vegetable lasagne, which is sold at major supermarkets including Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury's, after pieces of plastic were found in the product.
This makes it unsafe to eat.
Customers can return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
Charlie Bigham's Vegetable Lasagne for one
Pack size: 365 g
Batch code: 5033665214326
Use-by date: October 24, 2022
Charlie Bigham's Vegetable Lasagne for two
Pack size: 730 g
Batch code: 5033665212568
Use-by date: October 24, 2022
A batch of Vimto 'No Added Sugar' squash has been recalled because they have been filled with Vimto Original Squash that contains sugar, due to a packaging error.
This makes the product a potential risk to consumers who need to manage their sugar intake.
Product details
Vimto Squash 'No Added Sugar'
Pack size: 725 ml
Batch code: 2182 Aug 23
Best-before date: August 2023