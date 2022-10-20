How your business could save money on fuel bills

Pete Joyner said the events will provide advice on how to reduce their carbon emissions and make savings in the process - Credit: New Anglia LEP

Businesses across the region can find out how to make savings and reduce their energy usage through a series of free events taking place next month.

The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is running its Clean Growth for Business series throughout November 2022, which will be available to firms of all sizes across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Most of the events will be held online, but the LEP will also be holding an in-person, half-day session at the King's Centre in Norwich on Tuesday, November 15.

On the day, speakers will explore the clean energy revolution, how to decarbonise agri-food and land management, the challenges and solutions for the environment and the need to change the way we think about mobility.

The series kicks off on November 7 with a virtual event designed to bust myths surrounding climate change language.

A total of seven sessions will be held, which will range in topics from companies finding out how to measure and reduce their carbon footprint, to finding ways to gain funding for green initiatives.

The series ends with the last virtual event taking place on November 18.

Pete Joyner, from the LEP, said the free events were an ideal opportunity for businesses to get practical advice and inspiration about how to reduce their carbon emissions and make savings in the process.

“Innovation and tech are not the only solutions when it comes to making an impact on your business’s carbon footprint and making ‘green’ decisions can save on your costs in the long run, as well as protecting the environment,” he said.

“Peer-to-peer learning outside of your traditional networks can also provide ideas and result in collaborations you might not have considered.

"These events are designed to encourage just that, and I would encourage any business to sign up to the sessions which will best meet their needs.”

In the lead-up to COP 26 in November last year, the LEP delivered events and online resources to support businesses on the road to net zero. Recordings of those webinars, along with podcasts and other useful information can be found at newanglia.co.uk/clean-growth-for-business.