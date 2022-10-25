Family-run shop celebrates 50 years in town with major refurbishment

A family-run store in Norfolk has been transformed with a "fantastic fresh look" as it celebrates 50 years in business.

Leftleys of Wells, which was founded in 1971, is run by Abigail Leftley who has recently taken over from her father Nigel.

It was first opened in Staithe Street by Ms Leftley's grandfather.

The store - owned by Nisa - boasts an "extremely loyal" customer base and has a "keen tie to the local community".

And to mark half a century of trading, the store has been completely refitted with a contemporary new look inside and out.

Ms Leftley said: “The store has always been in my life. My grandad started up the business and retired when I was very small, and Dad ran the shop until quite recently when I started to take more control.

“I love coming into the shop – they are my shelves, it is my stock, and I decide what I want to sell and how I want it to look.”

The updates include additional chiller space to expand the fresh produce range, a new counter and shelving, contemporary signage, and vinyl across the whole interior of the store.

And whilst the age of the building restricted alterations as part of the refit - with pillars to the front entrance of the store ruling out the option for sliding doors - Ms Leftley said these and other bespoke features are "part of what makes the store what it is".

She added: "I love the fact that we look different. It makes us more interesting.

"We’re not just another shop in a parade of stores.

"And that’s important in a community like Wells, which is a small town but with lots of tourists."

Sales have benefited from the investment in the store with trading up 20pc.

Leftleys of Wells was also the recent winner of Nisa’s Own Brand Retailer of the Year award at the 2022 Nisa Expo.