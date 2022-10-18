News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We're over the moon': Norfolk pub celebrating after double accolade

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:25 PM October 18, 2022
Robert Tragarz, head chef (left), with Jesse Petrie, general manager, at The Kings Head when they heard the news

Staff at a pub in Norfolk are celebrating after being awarded their very first AA rosette.

The Kings Head in Letheringsett has been recognised with the prestigious accolade for culinary excellence and has also achieved a four-star AA Inn Gold rating.

Jesse Petrie, general manager of The Kings Head, said the award "couldn't have come at a better time" for staff.

"This recognition and rosette award is a testament and reward to the hard work of the whole team," she said. "We are over the moon and so proud to be recognised by the AA.

Pan roasted guinea fowl, Jerusalem artichoke, star anise, carrot, red wine jus, artichoke crisps

"The award couldn’t have come at a better time as we are fast moving into autumn and our guest rooms have been refreshed and looking very cosy which is just right for an autumn getaway."

AA Gold stars are awarded to the very best properties offering "excellent levels of quality throughout and outstanding levels of hospitality and service".

The rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK and is based on one or more visits by an AA inspector.

Robert Tragarz, head chef

Ms Petrie said she believes a major factor in his firm's success was due to the head chef.

She added: "Our fabulous head chef, Robert Tragarz, is passionate about provenance and culinary excellence and he has certainly put the icing on the cake with his menu.

The Kings Head achieved its first ever rosette

"It's such wonderful news to tell our customers so we will certainly be celebrating."

The Kings Head, which is part of the Anglian Country Inns (ACI) family-owned group, is located a stone’s throw from Holt and was named the Norfolk county winner of The National Pub & Bar Awards in 2021.

