Nationwide firm with Norwich roots up for sale

Jewson, which was originally established in Norwich in the 1840s, has been put up for sale - Credit: Google

One of the country's largest chains of builders' merchants - which was originally established in Norwich in 1845 - has been put up for sale.

Currently owned by a Paris firm, Jewson continues to have stores across Norfolk including in Norwich, Fakenham, King's Lynn, Cromer and Lowestoft.

Its French owners, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, are looking to sell the company and have hired investment bankers JP Morgan to explore a sale of its UK business.

The firm supplies bricks and timber, as well as specialist tool hire and landscaping and roofing services.

It is one of the biggest general builders' merchants in the UK, with more than 400 branches and employing about 6,000 people.

Although a international business today, the company was originally founded in East Anglia in the 19th century.

It was launched in Norwich in 1845 by John Jewson and his son George, after they identified the city as a good place to launch a timber merchants.

The family-run business proved a success supplying timber, coal and building materials.

Along with running thriving company, throughout the years the family played a role in civic service in Norwich and the wider Norfolk community.

Dorothy Jewson, Norwich's first female MP. - Credit: Archant / Tessa Fox / Frank Meeres

One of his descendants - Dorothy Jewson - who was born in 1884 in Thorpe Hamlet became one of the first female Members of Parliament.

She was elected as a Labour MP in 1923 when she won one of Norwich's two seats.

In 1968, Jewson was sold to Horsley-Smith.

It was acquired by Meyer International in 1984 and was sold to its current owners in 2000 for more than £1bn.