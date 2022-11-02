Internship programme sees students getting stuck into real-life energy projects

Domantas Baltaragis (centre), an engineering student at the University Technical College Norfolk, with his mentors at TECOSIM, engineers Miguel Herrera (right) and Jack Wilson - Credit: TECOSIM

Four-weeks tackling real-life energy projects within business teams has given the interns who completed this year’s Coastal Energy Internship Programme valuable experience in all areas of work.

Twenty-two sixth formers and further education students who spent a month of their summer break working with businesses in the east of England, Grimsby and the North West say they took away communication skills, networking experience, work practices and priceless insight into future careers from the programme.

They also earned £750 for delivering projects set by their host companies, as well as valuable points towards their university applications.

A drive to sign up more host companies to give 50 students the opportunity in 2023 is already underway.

Janet Rix, of TECOSIM, who hosted 17-year-old University Technical College Norfolk engineering student Domantas Baltaragis, said the team had “jumped at the chance” to be part of the scheme.

“We are committed to supporting the next generation of engineers, adding to our collective engineering expertise and the benefits this brings to the continuity and future of our company.

“Dom’s project was the viability of fast electric vehicle charging in locations without high power grid connectivity, considering batteries and solar power to boost the infrequent high-power charging demand against constant low-power supply in rural areas.

“Dom worked on developing the concept, estimating final costs, understanding the engineering challenges, and commercial viability of the charging station.”

Mentored by Miguel Herrera and Jack Wilson, who joined TECOSIM as graduate engineers, Dom, a level 3 extended engineering diploma student, demonstrated creativity, problem-solving skills and teamwork throughout, said Janet.

Dom said his work using CAD (computer aided design), new ‘soft skills’ and networking experience had been invaluable.

“I really enjoyed it and think it was an opportunity to learn and experience new things. I think the project ended up being a great success.”

University Technical College Norfolk sixth formers Thomas White and Joe Bates designed new exam study material to help younger students prepare for GCSEs while learning about fast-developing renewable energy off the coastline.

They created updated study content for GCSE geography to reflect the increasing importance of offshore wind to the UK’s energy supply with Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone developer Vattenfall.

Will Sealey, local liaison officer for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, said: “These students are the next generation which can help solve climate change by delivering our future energy needs. These materials need to be reflective of the huge benefits of renewable energy. It is essential young people come out of school better informed and wanting to learn more about renewable energy and the benefits.”

Alfie Guymer, a Lowestoft sixth Form student, worked with Offshore NRG on a project about risk assessments and methods statements (RAMS) for the renewable energy industry. He gained insight into high voltage (HV) service operations, HV control room activities, marine operations, and visited the 400kV onshore substation for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

Roger Moore, ROV Technical Authority and a training assessor for James Fisher Renewables at Lowestoft, said Joshua Ayers, an A level student at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, and Marco Silva, an engineering student at East Coast College, created a tender document to decommission a subsea pipeline based on future projects in Taiwan.

John Best, who runs the Coastal Energy Internship Programme, supported and administered by The Ogden Trust, said: “I am hoping to have projects for summer 2023 scoped out by late December 2022, so that we gain one term to better engage with the students.”

The scheme had grown from four interns in 2016 to 63 in 2019 until Covid interrupted the growth.

Where are they now?