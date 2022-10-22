Promotion

Nearly half the UK's offshore turbines are off the east of England coast

The UK’s east coast is perfect for harvesting wind and turning it into green electricity. Gusty with shallow-enough sea to stand turbines in the seabed, and more than 50 years of gold-standard offshore energy expertise, the region has never been so important for the UK’s energy future.

Nearly half the UK’s offshore turbines are off the east of England coast, with the rapidly growing pipeline of new wind farms off Norfolk and Suffolk now an even more urgent solution to the nation’s energy security, as well as decarbonising the nation.

Wind is also now the cheapest form of energy generation as well as the fastest-growing energy source powering towards net zero.

Working wind farms and those starting construction off Norfolk and Suffolk are creating thousands of new jobs, investing in skills in schools and colleges, regenerating communities with a new industry, and creating a hive of innovation and technology, while supporting UK energy security.

When all the turbines on Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone spin, they will generate enough clean energy to power nearly four million UK homes.

A map of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, which will generate enough clean energy to power nearly four million UK homes



Project director Rob Anderson said the “immense and complex” project was “on a scale never attempted.”

“The Norfolk Zone is a world-class project in terms of technology and size.”

It will create 1,000 jobs in every year of construction, and hundreds of skilled jobs throughout its 30-year operation, while also investing in local businesses and skills and creating a legacy with its £15m Community Benefit Fund, the largest ever in offshore wind, which will fund projects to make Norfolk communities greener.

Onshore work on Norfolk Boreas is under way, with Norfolk Vanguard following. Cables carrying power from the turbines 45 miles off the Norfolk coast will come onshore at Happisburgh and be buried along the same 60km corridor to Necton where power will join the National Grid.

Rob Anderson, project director of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone



Mr Anderson said its impact on the local economy would stretch far beyond construction.

“We will be employing a team of 150 at our operations and maintenance base for its 30-year lifespan, and teams of technicians will go out regularly on vessels from local ports to maintain the turbines.

“We will be using local suppliers and services. The ripples spread wide and deep, to hotels, taxi companies and even coffee vans and sandwich businesses.

“Our approach is to be a long-term partner with the supply chain and community. We have been building relationships for nearly 10 years here.”

Vattenfall is supporting the east of England’s Wind Week 2022 celebrations, which take place from October 24-28, and will this year extend its focus into the community.

As a founder of East Wind, the region’s offshore wind cluster, Vattenfall is supporting East Wind’s drive to raise awareness to all ages about the opportunities in wind; the careers, how wind powers homes, and how wind is addressing climate change.

Denise Hone, senior stakeholder and community engagement manager for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone



Denise Hone, vice chair of East Wind and Norfolk Zone senior stakeholder and community engagement manager, said: “One of the UK’s fastest-growing industries is on Norfolk and Suffolk’s doorstep. We want everyone to know about it and how it can affect their future.

“We have two community events where people can find out what it feels like to climb up a turbine at sea with our virtual reality experience. At another event, children can build turbines on Sea Palling beach.”

A free community event will be held at the Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College on Wednesday, October 26 from 9am-2pm. There will be games, activities and a bouncy castle for children, information about skills training and industry professionals on hand to answer questions about the industry and talk about their businesses.

A build-a-turbine event will be held on Sea Palling beach on Tuesday, October 25 from 10am- 3.30pm with turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa. Hour-long sessions can be booked at www.offshorewind4kids.com/event-details/demo-day-uk-4