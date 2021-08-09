Why Norfolk needs more sites like Snetterton Business Park

Published: 6:00 AM August 9, 2021

One of the engines of Breckland's economy is the Snetterton Business Park.

Drawing talent from across the country, the enterprise hub has already laid the foundations for innovation for years to come.

But, thanks to its location, there is plenty yet to come.

Paul Downing is one of the directors at the park, and said that connectivity has always been a priority for the site.

Inside Snetterton Business Park - Credit: Snetterton Business Park

"One of the strengths of the business park is of course its location on the A11," he said.

"It's between Thetford and Attleborough which gives local commuters affordable housing and businesses looking to move to the area a pool of talent.

"When we bought the site four years ago a priority for us was installing faster broadband and I think that's been one of the reasons we're so popular.

"We've got 2,000 megabits per second which would cost individual companies a lot so it's a real advantage that we've got it here."

And - experts say - Norfolk needs more of its breed.

Guy Gowing is a partner at Arnolds Keys, and said that other enterprise hubs could soon crop up on the A11.

He explained: "What Snetterton Business Park really has working in its favour is that it's convenient for people across the country to get to.

Inside the businesses at Snetterton Business Park - Credit: Snetterton Business Park

"If you're a national business and you have people coming from far and wide you could pretty much put a pin in the centre of East Anglia and Snetterton would be beneath it. Plus, at a park like this, it's big enough to have plenty of parking for people who are driving.

"What's also working in its favour is that it's on the Norwich-Cambridge thoroughfare - or the tech corridor our region talks about a lot.

"Cambridge and its radius is saturated and it's extremely expensive for staff to buy a home there.

"In Norfolk the cost of living and buying a house is much cheaper, so businesses that want that access to both cities while also being potentially more attractive to staff would find offices there very appealing.

"This is why Snetterton is often full - and why it will continue to do well."

And Mr Downing added that he already had some tricks up his sleeve for the next phase of the site: "We've got about 25 acres of the 60 acre site in use so there's huge potential for us.

The businesses at Snetterton Business Park - Credit: Snetterton Business Park

"Something which I think could work really well is some kind of luxury car dealership. We own some of the land which has great visibility from the motorway so I think it would work really well.

"The business we've got here tend to be exciting, forward-thinking businesses so I think a car showroom would fit well with that.

"Plus, it would potentially bring some consumer on site as opposed to it all being B2B."

And certainly the planning regulations are now in place to allow this, said Anthony Breach, senior analyst at thinktank Centre for Cities: "The use class order reforms from last year (the introduction of a commercial “E” class rather than separate classes for offices, shops, restaurants, workshops etc) will ensure that the future of commercial property is much more mixed and varied, and readers should begin to notice this within town and city centres over the next couple of years.

"The same rules will apply on business parks too."

Inside Snetterton Business Park - Credit: Snetterton Business Park

However, because of the current habits of shoppers and employees this may not immediately work.

He added: "I would argue that consumer and business-focused out-of-town sites appeal to such distinct markets that if the land is available, firms from both would prefer to keep them segmented despite the reforms.

"Workers and customers who want a mix of activity will prefer to and be able to travel to city and town centres which now have far more mixed use instead of their current overreliance on retail, which is one of the key reasons behind the so-called 'death of the high street' and the prevalence of empty shops – a significant excess of retail space which could only be used for retail purposes despite falling demand thanks to the old use class order."

Snetterton Business Park businesses at work - Credit: Snetterton Business Park



