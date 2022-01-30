News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From milkshakes to dinner plates: Familiar face launches into new role

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:24 AM January 30, 2022
Leon Walder (right), owner of Groveland Restaurant in Roughton, pictured with his partner Debs Lewis

The face behind the counter at a former milkshake shop in Cromer has now fulfilled a lifelong dream - by taking over a restaurant. 

Leon Walder, 42, has bought the Groveland Restaurant, which is in Thorpe Market Road, between Cromer and North Walsham.

Mr Walder said he was excited about the new venture. He said: "It's all about showcasing the best of Norfolk.

Groveland Restaurant in Roughton which has new owners. Picture: Danielle Booden

"It's a lovely old barn, I've changed a bit of the design inside and I've got plans to renovate part of it." 

The restaurant is on the same site as the Groveland farm shop, garden centre and several other business on a site owned by Meena and Stuart Harris.

Mr Walder has also run Lily's Sandwich Bar in Cromer, and was  manager at the Roman Camp Inn. More recently he was manager at the Pizza Express branch at The Forum in Norwich. 

Groveland Restaurant in Roughton which has new owners. Picture: Danielle Booden

He said when the opportunity to buy the restaurant came up, he went for it. 

"I've always wanted to run my own restaurant, that's always been my passion," he said.

"All the food is locally sourced - vegetables, fruit and vegetables. We showcase them in the restaurant, and then if people like them they can go next door to the farm shop and buy them again." 

Adam Spruce, barista at Groveland Restaurant in Roughton, serving a scone. Picture: Danielle Booden

Groveland Restaurant in Roughton which has new owners. Picture: Danielle Booden

Leon Walder (right), owner of Groveland Restaurant in Roughton, pictured with his partner Debs Lewis

