From milkshakes to dinner plates: Familiar face launches into new role
The face behind the counter at a former milkshake shop in Cromer has now fulfilled a lifelong dream - by taking over a restaurant.
Leon Walder, 42, has bought the Groveland Restaurant, which is in Thorpe Market Road, between Cromer and North Walsham.
Mr Walder said he was excited about the new venture. He said: "It's all about showcasing the best of Norfolk.
"It's a lovely old barn, I've changed a bit of the design inside and I've got plans to renovate part of it."
The restaurant is on the same site as the Groveland farm shop, garden centre and several other business on a site owned by Meena and Stuart Harris.
Mr Walder has also run Lily's Sandwich Bar in Cromer, and was manager at the Roman Camp Inn. More recently he was manager at the Pizza Express branch at The Forum in Norwich.
He said when the opportunity to buy the restaurant came up, he went for it.
"I've always wanted to run my own restaurant, that's always been my passion," he said.
"All the food is locally sourced - vegetables, fruit and vegetables. We showcase them in the restaurant, and then if people like them they can go next door to the farm shop and buy them again."