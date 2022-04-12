Series of free online courses launched for East's businesses

A series of online courses have been launched for local businesses - Credit: Archant

Free one-day training courses have been launched to help firms utilise digital marketing tools to achieve business success.

The webinars are part of a series of online courses being hosted by Archant, which include SEO, social media and Google Analytics 4 advice.

Each Insight Day session will feature speakers who will discuss their specialist subjects and provide actionable advice.

The next webinar will focus on social media and is due to take place Thursday 21 April from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

A free online course for local business owners has been launched - Credit: Archant

Highlighting the significance of social media for businesses, Autumn Lewis, social media and engagement manager at Archant, described it as a company's "shop window" so it is "important that you make an impact".

She said: "This webinar will help get you started on social media and set you and your business up for success with optimising your profile and setting up a social media strategy.

"Whether you're a one man band, a small local employer or heading up a large company on their social team this webinar will help you find your feet on starting to build a presence on social media."

Alannah Pummell, Archant's content and social media executive, added: "I'm so excited to host and share my social media knowledge with business owners who will benefit from the webinar.

"It's even better that it's live because I can interact and engage with people to answer their questions and offer insight."

As well as this, a course on Google Analytics 4 will be held next month on Thursday 26 May from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Both courses can be signed up for via archanthub.co.uk/insightday.

The first in the series, which looked at how local SEO can help businesses, was held in March and had more than 400 registrations.

Vicki Blake, head of seminars and events at Archant, described the success of the webinars as “phenomenal”.

She added: “The webinars are so engaging and entertaining and presented in a way that brings these subjects to life and make sense. It’s so rewarding hearing real stories of businesses that attend implementing the ideas and strategies taught during these sessions that help makes their business more successful and the owners lives easier too."