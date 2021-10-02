Norfolk's new Young Farmers leader continues a family tradition

Published: 9:00 AM October 2, 2021

Frances Roberson, 27, from Topcroft, is the new chairman of Norfolk Young Farmers' Club (YFC) - Credit: The AF Group

Norfolk's new Young Farmers leader is determined to inspire the club's post-lockdown comeback after taking over the role once held by her father.

Frances Roberson, from Topcroft, near Long Stratton, has been elected as the new Norfolk county chairman of the Young Farmers' Club (YFC).

The 27-year-old is a member of Wymondham YFC, and works as a livestock and feed co-ordinator for the AF Group at Honingham Thorpe.

She takes over from Will de Feyter, who now joins a list of former chairmen that also includes Miss Roberson's father Stephen, who held the role from 1988 to 1989. Her mother Jill was also a press secretary for the club.

"I am very happy," she said. "This is something I have hoped to do for quite a long time, and I've finally got there.

"My first appointment was as press secretary in 2016, so I feel I started my career with my mother's role and now I am ending it with my father's."

She takes the reins at a time of mounting challenges for agriculture, ranging from subsidy losses and a workforce crisis to fertiliser factories closing and worries over the competitiveness of British farms against imports under post-Brexit trade deals.

But she said a key priority would be helping YFC clubs recover from a lockdown loss of membership, with numbers crashing from 500, including junior Countrysider members, to about 140.

"It is a challenging time, but I think as a nation of farmers we will overcome, we will succeed," she said.

"The Young Farmers members will rally round and do what they can to support their own businesses and their neighbouring farms.

"Over the last year or so, our membership took a nosedive. But it could have been much worse - none of our clubs have folded, like other clubs across the country have.

"We are already looking at promising numbers going forward and all the clubs have set themselves reasonable figures for membership this year.

"Those returning will be the members who want to get involved, who want Young Farmers to succeed, and who really want to get out there and do something after 18 months of being locked down.

"The diary is filling up with socials and competitions, so they can get back to doing what they joined to do."

Miss Roberson said she also hopes the Countysider clubs will be able to re-start in January.

