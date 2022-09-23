Hundreds of jobs to be created through Enterprise Zone developments

CGI image of the proposed new units at the Eastern Gateway business park. - Credit: Trebor Developments

Hundreds of new jobs are set to be created through developments under the Norfolk and Suffolk Enterprise Zones scheme.

Part of this initiative will see Eastern Gateway, located at Sproughton near Ipswich, develop five large industrial and logistics units after Trebor Developments secured planning consent.

Work on this project starts next month and the units will be ready from May 2023.

Around 350 jobs are expected to be created in Ipswich and the surrounding area

Bob Tattrie, from Trebor Developments, said: “Trebor look forward to starting on site this autumn with the five-unit speculative development of quality and highly sustainable industrial units to meet local occupier demands for new accommodation.

"This is an exciting scheme which we look forward to delivering with completions in summer 2023.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk Enterprise Zones were set up by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and comprise of 16 sites across the two counties.

They benefit from additional support from the New Anglia LEP and they are expected to help create 18,500 jobs over the next 25 years.

Other developments under the Enterprise Zones schemes include a Lidl supermarket at Futura Park, which is already under construction, as well as a mix of retail, office and industrial premises south east of Ipswich.

Progress is also being made on road infrastructure at Gateway 14 in Stowmarket, the Enterprise Zone and Freeport East site.

In Norfolk, Scottow-based small coffee roaster Javabean has seen success after joining the Enterprise Zone community at the site, which is managed by Hethel Innovation.

Coffee firm Javabean is benefiting from being part of an Enterprise Zone - Credit: Javabean

Garry Havens, co-owner of Javabean, said: “We see a lot more visitors buying food and coffee from the coffee shop and Hethel Innovation is really working hard to build a strong community spirit at Scottow."

"Javabean is investing in new capabilities for the site, such as meeting rooms for hire, an app for online ordering and delivery services, and a new website.

"Some of these initiatives are being assisted by other businesses in the Enterprise Zone community and we probably wouldn’t have been able to do them quickly without their help.”