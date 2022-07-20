Will the region's tourism sector bounce back this summer?

Special Report

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. Picture Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

As the region's tourism industry gears up for its peak season, Derin Clark finds out if the summer will kick-start the sector's pandemic recovery.

Tourism bosses have been hanging their hopes on this summer to provide the region with its comeback from the pandemic.

With the school summer holidays just days away and a sudden heatwave sweeping the nation, industry experts are optimistic that this key period will deliver the boost needed to reinvigorate the industry.

A spokesman for Awaze, the parent company of Lowestoft-based firm Hoseasons, said that the high temperatures has seen bookings for its self-catering accommodation surge.

Boats on the River Bure at Acle. Picture: James Bass - Credit: (C) Archant Norfolk

“Good weather always helps when it comes to demand for UK holidays and the last few days have been no different," the spokesman said.

“Bookings for July holidays in Norfolk and Suffolk were up 75pc in the last seven days, compared to the same week in 2019, while bookings for August breaks were up 29pc."

Pete Waters from Visit East of England also revealed that the hot weather is good news for the region's tourism sector.

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England. Picture: Keiron Tovell Photography - Credit: Keiron Tovell Photography

He said: "Good weather is a key factor in people’s holiday decision-making so this will only be good for our visitor economy and as schools break up for summer the forecast is excellent for the next few weeks."

During the pandemic tourism was one of the hardest hit industries with a government report stating: "Tourism has been the sector most reliant on the government's unprecedented package of support measures such as the furlough scheme. Over £25bn has been provided to the leisure, tourism and hospitality sector over the course of the pandemic."

Although restrictions on foreign travel helped boost the local tourism industry, concerns over the virus kept many people away.

On top of this, ensuring accommodation and venues remained Covid-safe put added strain on an already under-pressure businesses.

This summer, however, is the first restriction-free key holiday season, which the sector's bosses were optimistic would kick-start the pandemic recovery.

Already signs are looking good for Norfolk and Suffolk's tourism sector.

Martin Dupee, chairman of Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions (NSTA) - Credit: Denise Bradley

Martin Dupee, chairman of Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions (NSTA), said: "Norfolk and Suffolk are a haven for the UK’s holidaymakers and while the country basks in these extremely high temperatures, the amazing coastline and countryside this area offers provide the very best for visitors looking for respite and an opportunity to find more shaded areas or opportunities to head down to the sea or enjoying the many water sports the broads offers.

"I hear from businesses that offer ice cream and cold drinks in such areas that business is brisk."

However, not all businesses have benefited from the good weather.

"Most visitor attractions, in hot weather, tend to be much quieter than any normal day rather than seeing a boost as visitors head for the coast or the amazing woodlands the region offers," Mr Dupee added.

"That said, attractions that offer all round experiences including air conditioned facilities or splash zones like, for example, ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, can provide cooling opportunities while still providing that great day out."

Visitor numbers to attractions like ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure are often down on very hot days - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As the temperatures start to fall again, however, visitors may return to the outdoor attractions and this summer looks like it will provide the boost the tourism industry needs.

Travel chaos and cost of living boosts region's tourism

East of England tourism bosses said that bookings have also been boosted by travel chaos at the nation's leading airports, which has seen flights cancelled or delayed and reports of luggage lost and long queues at check-in.

A spokesman for the parent company of Hoseasons said that this is partly the reason for a rise in reservations for its self-catering holiday accommodation.

The spokesman said: "There’s no doubt continued chaos at airports coupled with thousands of flight cancellation have made people think twice about going abroad this year.

"Thankfully, the UK, and our region in particular, remain a popular choice for holidaymakers young and old.”

The High Street in Southwold on a busy summers day. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The cost of living crisis is also making many families think twice before jetting off on a summer break abroad.

Instead, to save money, holidaymakers are looking for cheaper alternatives locally.

Mr Waters added: "The cost of living issue and rising cost of flights, car hire and eating out abroad will also encourage people to stay in the UK.

"We’re seeing that top end holidays in the region are very resilient, while the ‘middle squeezed’ are perhaps downsizing, and those on the tightest budgets are taking shorter breaks and day trips.

"Camp sites are doing well and we’re already seeing high footfalls in the resorts which is great news."