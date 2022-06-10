Dubai Life Sciences and CleanTech delegation visited the UK between May 16 and 20 - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

“Great” opportunities for collaboration between Dubai and Norfolk and Suffolk’s agri-tech, healthcare and energy sectors have been explored at a high level meeting.

A top delegation from the Arab emirate visited East Anglia as both regions look to develop new relationships and create a platform for future partnerships.

Noora Al Abbar, director of the Dubai government’s media office, said they were highly impressed by the work being done in the Cambridge-Norwich tech corridor.

Senior figures from the city’s tech, healthcare and cultural sectors visited Norwich Research Park and met with a range of regional representatives, including from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

LEP boss Chris Starkie said they had identified “great opportunities for collaboration to drive forward our respective economies, discovering new innovative ways of working”.

“It is clear from our discussions there is much in common between Dubai, Norfolk and Suffolk in agri-tech, healthcare and energy,” he said.

The visit – hosted at The Earlham Institute – included a series of presentations delivered by Norwich Research Park institutes and businesses in the region, including New Anglia LEP and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce. Delegates heard about UK innovation in the life sciences, health and tech sectors.

Dr Amer Sharif, chief executive of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and chairman of the Dubai Covid-19 Command and Control Centre, said: “The exchange of ideas, knowledge and expertise has undoubtedly deepened our relationship with the UK across these industries. And with so much multidisciplinary expertise working to a shared vision, the future looks bright.”

Roz Bird, chief executive of Anglia Innovation Partnership, said they were “delighted” to host the high-level delegation.

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, deputy director general of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “There is an immense concentration of talented scientists and researchers in the Norwich Research Park.

“Meeting these world-leading thinkers – all of whom are tackling the biggest medical and technical challenges facing humanity – has inspired us to pursue an even deeper level of partnership with the UK and the region. I admire their commitment to scientific advancement and look forward to a rich and productive future of collaboration.”