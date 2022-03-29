Why new Downham Market Lidl looks set to be turned down

Plans for a new Lidl at Downham Market look set to be turned down - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Plans for a new supermarket look set to be turned down over fears it would damage a town's high street.

Budget chain Lidl has applied to build the store on land near the A10 roundabout on Bexwell Road, at Downham Market. It says the new outlet would create 40 jobs.

A report to West Norfolk council's planning committee, which meets to discuss the application on Monday, warns if given the go ahead, the new supermarket would impact upon Downham town centre.

Planning consultants Alder King say: "On the balance of the evidence available, we have concluded that the new Lidl store will give rise to significant adverse impact on the town centre owing to the direct and indirect effects, the health of the centre, the role and performance of the existing supermarkets in the centre. "

Lidl disagrees with the consultants and has offered £50,000 for improvements to the town centre, including street furniture.

But the consultants respond: "This is a low key initiative to purchase some chairs and tables to put outside the Town Hall on market days.

They add the proposal is "unlikely to make a sufficient difference".

The report to councillors says says 97 letters have been received in support of the supermarket, along with 12 objections.

One supporter writes: "[It] will provide a close amenity within walking distance to new housing developments happening in town."

Another states it would create jobs and boost the local economy.

Objectors fear it would increase traffic and lead to a net loss of jobs in the town.

There are also concerns over the loss of green land in Downham and the proximity of the proposed store's car park to nearby homes.

West Norfolk councillors have been recommended to turn down the plans when they meet on Monday, April 4.

The officers' report concludes the new store would have "a significant adverse impact on the town centre".

It adds the store would also "harm the intrinsic character and beauty of the countryside" if given the go-ahead.