Former bank in town could become a Domino's takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:50 AM June 20, 2022
Domino's is set to replace Lloyds Bank in Attleborough.

Domino's is set to replace Lloyds Bank in Attleborough. - Credit: Google Maps/PA

Plans are afoot to open a Domino's takeaway on the site of a former bank that closed in March.

The pizza delivery giant is hoping to move into the former site of Lloyds Bank in Exchange Street in Attleborough.

The branch closure on March 16 left the town without a bank and just a single building society - Nationwide - to its name.

Karindad Rezai, 27, has been charged in connection with a burglary at Lloyd's Bank on Exchange Stree

The former Lloyds Bank in Attleborough - Credit: Google Maps

Plans submitted to Breckland District Council reveal that Domino's hopes to open on the site from 11am to 11pm every day, including Sunday and bank holidays.

The new takeaway would create 10 full-time jobs and 15 part-time roles.

It would use the existing 12-vehicle car park.

Domino's submitted an application on Monday, June 6, for planning permission to change the use of the site.

File photo dated 19/2/2007 of Domino's Pizza delivery bikes. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller

A Domino's delivery bike. - Credit: PA

Those wishing to comment on the plans have until Monday, August 1, to do so.

Lloyds said it closed the bank due to a decline in usage caused by customers using alternative methods such as online banking.

