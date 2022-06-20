Former bank in town could become a Domino's takeaway
- Credit: Google Maps/PA
Plans are afoot to open a Domino's takeaway on the site of a former bank that closed in March.
The pizza delivery giant is hoping to move into the former site of Lloyds Bank in Exchange Street in Attleborough.
The branch closure on March 16 left the town without a bank and just a single building society - Nationwide - to its name.
Plans submitted to Breckland District Council reveal that Domino's hopes to open on the site from 11am to 11pm every day, including Sunday and bank holidays.
The new takeaway would create 10 full-time jobs and 15 part-time roles.
It would use the existing 12-vehicle car park.
Domino's submitted an application on Monday, June 6, for planning permission to change the use of the site.
Those wishing to comment on the plans have until Monday, August 1, to do so.
Lloyds said it closed the bank due to a decline in usage caused by customers using alternative methods such as online banking.