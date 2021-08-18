Campaigners applaud ban on live animal exports for slaughter

Published: 3:08 PM August 18, 2021

The government has announced it will ban the export of live animals for fattening and slaughter - Credit: Ian Burt

The banning of "unnecessarily stressful" exports of live animals for slaughter has been celebrated by animal welfare campaigners.

Defra has confirmed it will proceed with a ban on the export of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses for slaughter and fattening, as well as shortening domestic journey times and introducing stricter rules on temperature and headroom in lorries.

The announcement follows a 12-week consultation which closed in January, attracting more than 11,000 responses – of which over 7,400 came from supporters of the RSPCA.

The charity said it was the culmination of 50 years of campaigning to stop long journeys which it says can cause animals to suffer fear, exhaustion, dehydration and heat stress.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the live export of animals is finally coming to an end after campaigning on this issue for more than 50 years.

"There is absolutely no reasonable justification to subject an animal to an unnecessarily stressful journey abroad simply for them to be fattened for slaughter.

“We also welcome tighter controls over transporting live animals within Great Britain as it’s a time when they can suffer stress and injury and their welfare needs to be protected.”

Agricultural leaders said the consultation had also taken into account some concerns raised by livestock farmers.

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union, said: “Livestock farming, particularly pigs and poultry, is a vital part of agriculture in the region. The wrong outcome could have had a significant impact on their ability to produce quality local food.

“We’re pleased the government has taken account of the evidence we presented and made some changes to its original proposals. This includes removing lower temperature restrictions on livestock transport for short journeys and excluding vehicle loading and unloading in journey time limits for poultry.

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford - Credit: Pagepix

“Farmers’ concern for their livestock goes beyond the farm and extends to transportation as well. They, and transporters, have an inherent interest in ensuring journeys protect welfare at all stages.

“So it’s disappointing that some other elements are not more welfare-focused, utilising driver training, experience and the professionalism of the UK’s haulage sector."

The government retained proposed exemptions for poultry exports and for purposes other than slaughter or fattening - such as for breeding, scientific research and shows - as "specific concerns have not been raised about the welfare implications of such journeys".