News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:07 AM July 11, 2021   
The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A Cromer cocktail bar has announced it is branching out to Sheringham, where it will open a new site.

The Gangway in Cromer town centre, opened in 2019 and focuses on craft beer, cocktails, coffees and simple snacks, with its success allowing owner William Chandler to open a second bar in Sheringham.

Located on Station Road, the Sheringham site will open in early Autumn, providing a similar offering to the Cromer bar.

The site on Station Road in Sheringham where the Gangway will open its second bar.

The site on Station Road in Sheringham where the Gangway will open its second bar. - Credit: The Gangway

Owner William Chandler said: "It just seemed like the next logical step to open in Sheringham.

"There's a gap in the market for something similar to what we're doing in Cromer in Sheringham, so it just made sense.

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"It has always been in the plan to open a second one in Sheringham as well. so when the site came up it just seemed perfect."

Ahead of its opening the bar is looking to recruit a manager, baristas and bar staff.

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
  2. 2 Shock as man dies after house fire
  3. 3 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
  1. 4 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
  2. 5 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
  3. 6 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19
  4. 7 Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell TV series
  5. 8 Bar beats booze ban with 'baffling' loophole
  6. 9 Firefighters free people after crash shuts A47
  7. 10 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
Sheringham News
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ongoing flooding at traffic lights near Carrow Road.

Video

Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus