Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham
- Credit: Archant
A Cromer cocktail bar has announced it is branching out to Sheringham, where it will open a new site.
The Gangway in Cromer town centre, opened in 2019 and focuses on craft beer, cocktails, coffees and simple snacks, with its success allowing owner William Chandler to open a second bar in Sheringham.
Located on Station Road, the Sheringham site will open in early Autumn, providing a similar offering to the Cromer bar.
Owner William Chandler said: "It just seemed like the next logical step to open in Sheringham.
"There's a gap in the market for something similar to what we're doing in Cromer in Sheringham, so it just made sense.
You may also want to watch:
"It has always been in the plan to open a second one in Sheringham as well. so when the site came up it just seemed perfect."
Ahead of its opening the bar is looking to recruit a manager, baristas and bar staff.
Most Read
- 1 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
- 2 Shock as man dies after house fire
- 3 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
- 4 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
- 5 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
- 6 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19
- 7 Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell TV series
- 8 Bar beats booze ban with 'baffling' loophole
- 9 Firefighters free people after crash shuts A47
- 10 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals