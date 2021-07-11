Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham

Published: 11:07 AM July 11, 2021

A Cromer cocktail bar has announced it is branching out to Sheringham, where it will open a new site.

The Gangway in Cromer town centre, opened in 2019 and focuses on craft beer, cocktails, coffees and simple snacks, with its success allowing owner William Chandler to open a second bar in Sheringham.

Located on Station Road, the Sheringham site will open in early Autumn, providing a similar offering to the Cromer bar.

Owner William Chandler said: "It just seemed like the next logical step to open in Sheringham.

"There's a gap in the market for something similar to what we're doing in Cromer in Sheringham, so it just made sense.

"It has always been in the plan to open a second one in Sheringham as well. so when the site came up it just seemed perfect."

Ahead of its opening the bar is looking to recruit a manager, baristas and bar staff.