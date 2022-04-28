Downbeat in Downham? Traders bullish over shifting shopping habits

A recent EDP survey on the cost of living squeeze found four in ten people were now spending less on so-called 'micro treats'. SARAH HUSSAIN spoke to traders in Downham Market about how shopping habits were changing

It was one of the most attention-grabbing statistics to come out of a major cost of living survey conducted by this newspaper and published this week.

Some 43pc of those polled said they had reduced their spending on 'micro treats', or small, non-essential purchases such as takeaway coffee.

Such a change in shopping habits is bound to have an impact on the region's town centres.

But the mood among traders in Downham Market is far from downbeat.

While retailers specialising in small purchases had noted changes in the customers' habits, this did not necessarily mean that shoppers were staying away - rather that they were now looking for different things and searching out value for money...





THE BOUTIQUE OWNER

Sharron Manley, owner of Catwalk for all sizes in Denver Windmill. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Sharron Manley, 53, is the owner of Catwalk For All Sizes - a boutique store in Denver Windmill, on the Downham outskirts.

The shop sells luxury items from dresses to gift sets and homemade jewellery. She said she had noticed a shift in shopping habits.

"We were so busy when we came out of lockdown because people had money to spend.

"Now it's down, with the cost of fuel and people putting holidays and other things in front of things like buying clothes. We're ticking over.

"Everything is costing more, overall the cost of products has gone up and I don't want to charge my customers.

"People do come in and buy something cheaper now and people are reusing luxury items for casual wear.

"People are browsing, it's not hard core sales. Some of my regular customers only spend half as much.

"But we do get people in every day."

THE TEAROOM OWNER

Emma Paul, owner of Violet's Tea Room. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Emma Paul, 41, owner of Violet's Tea Room, reported a more buoyant time after opening the business on April 2.

"It's been extremely busy every day.

"We do find it's a lot of older people, not so many families because they're cutting back.

"We get 40 to 50 people on average a day. A lot of local people, cyclists and dog walkers.

She added: "It's not all doom and gloom here."

THE BUTCHER

Richard Gill of Richard Gill's Butchers in Downham Market. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Richard Gill, who runs his own butcher's, said while the crisis had increased some of his costs it had not put off his customers.

He said: "If it's not the fuel, it's the food.

"I have noticed prices going up and I have said to people the prices have gone up and they say 'it's okay, it's to be expected'.

"People don't seem to be worried about it just yet.

"The main thing would be the utility bills, it's probably not until then when we see a difference.

"There's nothing we can do to change it, we've just got to get on with it."

THE BOOK STORE MANAGER

Sarah Cox, shop manager at No8 The Old Book Shop in Downham Market. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Sarah Cox, shop manager at No8 The Old Book Shop, said the business would feel the pinch of the next energy bill.

The pre-loved bookshop, which is run by West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA), also offers a hearing support centre for people with hearing loss.

Ms Cox said: "We have been okay but it's a challenge to keep thinking of new ideas to get people back into the shop.

"I think everyone is really worried about the cost of living. It has a massive impact on every single thing.

"As a small charity we have the deaf centre to run and money will become tight.

"We have seen people are worried. You hear conversations all the time about everything going up.

"I think with the energy increases - that's when it will hit us.

"It's one thing after the other, but I remain positive everything will be okay."

THE CRAFT SHOP WORKER

Anne Knight, sale assistant at Laina Crafts and Wool Shop in Downham Market. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Anne Knight, sales assistant at Laina Crafts and Wool Shop, said: "Generally we've been moseying along. Summer is not our best time.

"I think a number of factors are contributing to customer habits in the shop.

"It's very difficult to tell whether the cost of living has hit us.

"People are cautious and start to worry more when the bills come up.

"It's a very odd time."

THE CHEESE SHOP MANAGER

A variety of Norfolk cheeses at The Norfolk Cheese Company shop in Downham Market - Credit: Denise Bradley

Vicky Dunthorne, deli manager at The Norfolk Cheese Company Co. and Delicatessen, said: "People are coming in to buy treats. They are not going out as much but starting to buy things they can enjoy at home.

"Rather than go out for a dinner on Saturday, they will come in and buy cheese and crackers and have a grazing board instead."